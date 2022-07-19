24% of New Car Sales Now Electric in the Netherlands!

Stellantis shines in June as new car sales increasingly electric in the Netherlands

In the context of a continually falling overall auto market, down 10% year over year (YoY) in June, the Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market has nonetheless continued to grow, reaching 34% last month. That’s mostly thanks to pure electrics (24% of all new vehicle sales), which grew 23% year over year (YoY) last month. Plugin hybrids (PHEVs) had their first drop since November 2019, to just 2,849 units, which could mean that the Netherlands could be at the point of peak PHEV. … Overall, the YTD market share for plugin vehicles was stable at 31% (19% BEV).

The Peugeot e-208 EV won June’s best seller race, with the record 576 registrations made last month meaning that it contributed 38% of the total sales of the French hatchback in the overall ranking. In fact, the model won the best seller trophy in the overall market, with a 474 unit lead over the #2 Opel Corsa (another Stellantis model). So, the e-208 earned 38% of that trophy.

The multinational conglomerate actually had an historic performance last month in the Netherlands, owning all three podium positions (#1 Peugeot 208; #2 Opel Corsa; #3 Peugeot 2008). It also had two other models in the overall top 10 (Citroen C4 and Peugeot 308).

This amazing score was replicated in the plugin table, with three Stellantis models in the top 4 (#1 Peugeot e-208 EV; #2 Citroen e-C4 EV; #4 Peugeot e-2008 EV) and another three in the top 20 (Opel Corsa EV; Citroen e-SpaceTourer; Fiat 500e). Three of these six models (Peugeot e-208 EV; Citroen e-C4 EV; Citroen e-SpaceTourer) had record scores in June.

Completing the June podium, we have the Skoda Enyaq in 3rd, with 408 registrations. We should also highlight the 326 deliveries of the Tesla Model Y, allowing it to reach the #5 position.

Record results weren’t a Stellantis exclusive, though — a few more models hit personal bests. The #11 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV had a record 202 registrations, allowing it to be the best selling PHEV on the table. The fact that the Japanese crossover was the best selling PHEV at just #11 says a lot about the current BEV takeover. Additionally, the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, this year’s king of the hill in the PHEV category, was only 18th last month (165 registrations). That was its worst score in 11 months…. The two models are the sole representatives of plugin hybrids in the top 20 table.

Another model to hit a record score was the BMW i4, which ended the month in #14 with a record 194 deliveries, confirming that its slow ramp-up continues. The Dacia Spring was 12th with a record 202 registrations, its second record score in a row in Dutch lands.

Still worthy of mention, the Renault Zoe and SAIC’s MG eZS EV tied in #19, with 163 registrations each.

Outside the top 20, highlighting Stellantis’ good month, June saw the Opel Mokka EV score 151 registrations, ending just 12 units behind a place on the table. The Tesla Model 3 was also close to a top 20 spot as well, ending the month with 149 registrations.

The much awaited Mercedes EQE had its third month on the market, scoring 82 registrations, which improves on the 37 of its previous month and brings it closer to the current category leaders — the Audi e-tron (102 units in June) and BMW iX (122). Also interesting to point out is the fact that the EQE was the best selling Mercedes plugin in June — which, on one hand, highlights the importance of the model to the brand, but on the other hand, one questions why the much cheaper and fully ramped up EQA and EQB cannot beat their just arriving EQE sibling….

Looking at the 2022 ranking, the Skoda Enyaq gained a precious advantage over the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, mostly thanks to the Chinese model’s slow month, with 350 units now separating the two.

In the race for 3rd place, the Peugeot e-208 jumped from the 6th position into 3rd thanks to its record monthly score. It surpassed the Kia Niro EV, currently in run-out mode and waiting for the new generation to arrive, as well as the Volvo XC40 PHEV, suffering from the headwinds of the current BEV takeover, and the Audi Q4 e-tron, possibly still production constrained.

But the two “Climbers of the Month” were down below, with the Citroen e-C4 jumping 8 positions, into #9, and the Peugeot e-2008 doing even better, surging from #20 to #11 in just one month.

Still in the second half of the table, the Polestar 2 was up two positions, into #13, while the Tesla Model Y kicked the BMW 3300e off the table. The Model Y is now #18, ahead of the #19 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and #20 Volvo XC40 BEV. Both of those models have to watch their backs, though, as the #21 Cupra Born (666 units) and #22 Opel Corsa EV (619) are awfully close and could surpass them at any time.

With the BMW 330e now off the table, we are left with four PHEV representatives in the YTD table, one more than the final score of last year. In this case, this is the #12 Volvo XC60 PHEV, which incidentally is also the most likely to leave the table by the end of the year, leaving PHEVs with the same representatives they had in 2021 (Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, Volvo XC40 PHEV, and Ford Kuga PHEV).

In the manufacturer ranking, PHEV-heavy Volvo took a beating (9.5%, down 1.9% share), suffering from the BEV takeover, but it still has runner-up BMW behind it (9.1%). Although, losing share at this pace, one wonders for how long….

Meanwhile, a stable Kia (8.9%, up from 8.8%) is comfortable in the last place on the podium, waiting to see what happens with the two in front.

Off the podium, Peugeot is on a roll, winning 0.8% share last month, to 7.6% share, leaving #5 Skoda (6.3%, down 0.5%) behind. It is now looking to reach higher ground.

As for OEMs, Volkswagen Group (19.9%, down 0.9%) is still in the leadership position, but now has to look behind it, because an all guns blazing Stellantis is the new runner-up, having seen its share jump 2.7% in just one month, to 18.1%. Conversely, Geely–Volvo saw its share drop 2.7% in June, to 16.3%, due to Volvo and Lynk & Co having a slow month. With PHEVs presumably out of fashion for the rest of the year, and no significant BEV launches during the remainder of 2022, one wonders how low will they go.

#4 Hyundai–Kia (12.7%) is stable in 4th, waiting to see how big the fall from grace of Geely-Volvo will be.

Finally, in 5th, we have BMW Group (11.2%, down 0.3%), which is a safe distance above its arch rival Mercedes-Benz Group. Both groups are transitioning into a more BEV-heavy lineup.

