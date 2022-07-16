Volvo Takes Farming Simulator Really, Really Seriously

The game Farming Simulator, from GIANTS Software, already has been around on PC and console since 2008 and on mobile since 2012, allowing players to farm, sell crops, breed livestock, and more. The latest edition of the game, Farming Simulator 22, introduced new crops, a seasonal cycle, and a new partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) to create a fully immersive gaming experience that’s the next best thing to actually riding around in a combine.

GIANTS Software’s teaser video shows the new Volvo L200H High Lift wheel loader. The wheel loader is brand new, having just been revealed to the world a few weeks ago, and is characterized by the greatly increased lifting capacity and added power compared to its predecessor, the Volvo L180H. And, while that might seem boring to you and me, the ability to put these machines through their paces in a virtual setting – without burning a drop of diesel – could represent a huge carbon cost savings.

For now, however, Volvo CE is focusing on the fun. “We are excited to take our first active steps into the booming world of gaming with GIANTS Software. It will not only be a unique chance for players to bring our machines to life,” says Arvid Rinaldo, head of Brand Partnerships at Volvo CE, “but the game also represents a great opportunity to introduce a younger generation to all the thrill of machine operation.”

The average age of farmers in the US is over 65, so that gaming angle could be crucial if we, as a society, want to draw more young people into farming and agriculture – crucial that is, if we want humanity to survive into the next century.

GIANTS also seems excited. Thomas Frey, the Creative Director and Partner Manager at GIANTS Software, who helped mastermind this insanity, said, “Volvo CE joining the Farming Simulator universe means a unique and yielding partnership, offering a lot of opportunities. While we align for an exciting project, players can look forward to the Volvo CE-powered reinforcement of gameplay aspects in Farming Simulator 22 in the near future.”

Source | Images: Volvo CE, via Electrify News.

