Regional Investment Strategies Can Unlock Clean Energy Opportunities

As Congress continues to debate advancing a major investment in the American clean energy transition, RMI has released a new report outlining how regional investment strategies can unlock emerging and growing clean energy opportunities. The regional opportunities encompass everything from offshore wind in the North Atlantic to EV manufacturing in “Auto Alley” to green hydrogen hubs along the Gulf Coast.

“For too long, the United States has lagged in advancing a strategic, diversified plan to catch up to China and Europe in the clean energy transition,” said Aaron Brickman, Senior Principal at RMI. “Fortunately, our varied geography, manufacturing and R&D assets, unmatched workforce, and historical ability to be global leaders across industries showcase our massive potential. Clustering clean energy investment and manufacturing by region will ensure we capitalize on our local strengths and realities.”

“Today’s supply shocks and high inflation confirm that we need to unclog the bottlenecks holding this country back. States and regions will help drive down energy costs, boost long-run productivity, and create internationally competitive markets by taking advantage of federal resources and private investment momentum, and by getting boots on the ground for clean energy projects today,” said Lachlan Carey, Senior Associate at RMI and an author of the report.

“With more and more countries striving to be the global leader in emerging clean energy technologies, the United States now faces a choice between embracing change or missing out. The United States can be a leader in this global energy transition, but to date we have not done enough to position ourselves for this opportunity,” said Sarah Ladislaw, Managing Director for RMI’s US Program.

Read the Realizing America’s Clean Energy Opportunity report here.

© 2021 Rocky Mountain Institute. Published with permission. Originally posted on RMI Outlet.

