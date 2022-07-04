Tesla Sets Vehicle Production Record In June

Tesla reported second quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers on Saturday. The trend of quarter-over-quarter growth finally got broken and year-over-year growth was minimal due to certain supply chain and factory uptime challenges. However, one big positive from the quarter was production in the month of June. Tesla reports that “June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.” That bodes well for quarter number 3.

The unfortunate thing here is that we don’t actually know how many vehicles Tesla produced in June. Tesla never publishes monthly EV sales figures, it didn’t make an exception here, and we have no info on how much higher June production was than the previous best month (or what that month was).

Nonetheless, the figures we typically focus on are the quarterly figures, so let’s not look at those charts.

While there’s a clear drop from Q1 2022 to Q2 2022, the Q2 2022 total was still above Q2 2021 and even Q3 2021.

One interesting thing: while Elon Musk railed against the temporary Fremont factory shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (pre-vaccines), I didn’t notice him protesting the Giga Shanghai shutdown in recent months. Let us know if you noticed him offering any scathing criticism of policies on this topic over in Shanghai, China, and especially any public pressure to open up Giga Shanghai ASAP in the midst of the lockdowns.

