Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Sets Vehicle Production Record In June

Published

Tesla reported second quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers on Saturday. The trend of quarter-over-quarter growth finally got broken and year-over-year growth was minimal due to certain supply chain and factory uptime challenges. However, one big positive from the quarter was production in the month of June. Tesla reports that “June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.” That bodes well for quarter number 3.

The unfortunate thing here is that we don’t actually know how many vehicles Tesla produced in June. Tesla never publishes monthly EV sales figures, it didn’t make an exception here, and we have no info on how much higher June production was than the previous best month (or what that month was).

Nonetheless, the figures we typically focus on are the quarterly figures, so let’s not look at those charts.

While there’s a clear drop from Q1 2022 to Q2 2022, the Q2 2022 total was still above Q2 2021 and even Q3 2021.

One interesting thing: while Elon Musk railed against the temporary Fremont factory shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (pre-vaccines), I didn’t notice him protesting the Giga Shanghai shutdown in recent months. Let us know if you noticed him offering any scathing criticism of policies on this topic over in Shanghai, China, and especially any public pressure to open up Giga Shanghai ASAP in the midst of the lockdowns.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

France Plugin EV Growth Slows, But Still Rocking

France saw plugin electric vehicles take 19.8% market share in June, up marginally from 18.7% YoY. Full electrics saw healthy growth whilst plugin hybrids...

4 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Attempts To Add Value In Fragile Economic Times

Tesla’s Q2 production and delivery results are strong. The pundits were in a fury to predict the all-electric car company’s capacity to meet projections....

18 hours ago

Cars

Norway Grows EV Share — Tesla Model Y Bestseller

Norway’s electric vehicle transition continued to progress in June, with plugin electric vehicle share of 89.9%, up from 84.9% year-on-year. Overall auto volumes were...

2 days ago

Cars

XPeng & NIO Score Nearly 30,000 Sales Combined In June

Chinese smart electric vehicle startups XPeng and NIO certainly have their differences — plenty of them — but they’ve also followed almost parallel paths...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.