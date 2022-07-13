Kenya’s BasiGo Selected As One Of The Winners Of The 2022 Keeling Curve Prize

Kenyan e-mobility startup BasiGo, which is looking to revolutionize the public transportation sector by providing public transport bus owners with a cost-effective electric alternative to diesel, has been selected as one of the winners of the 2022 Keeling Curve Prize (KCP).

The Keeling Curve Prize awards $250,000 annually to projects that display proven carbon uptake, drawdown, or sequestration efforts. Each year, the Keeling Curve Prize awards $25,000 to 10 projects and programs across the globe with demonstrated success in reducing, eliminating, avoiding, or drawing down greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The 2022 prize attracted nearly 400 applications. BasiGo was one of the winners in the transport and mobility category.

The prize is a program of the Global Warming Mitigation Project, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that is identifying, activating, and accelerating projects and programs worldwide that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon uptake. This includes direct funding of vetted organizations, enhancing networking and promotional efforts, identifying ways to unleash funding opportunities for climate solutions, and supporting climate justice.

This year’s KCP Winners Ceremony was held live in Darmstadt, Germany, as a part of the Curious2022 Future Insight Conference. GWMP’s Executive Director, Jacque Francis, announced the winners onstage with 2020 KCP Laureate Lukas Mörchen of Generation Forest and 2019 KCP Laureate Frederique Seidel of World Council of Churches.

Francis shared, “Greenhouse gas emissions are the driving force behind the climate emergency. This can and must be addressed, worldwide. Elevating and investing in proven projects and programs is a valuable way the GWMP is lighting up the landscape for a liveable future.”

KCP winners are selected from a field of hundreds of applications, after passing through a rigorous screening process conducted by the program’s impressive team of analysts. This year’s judging panel included Kara Hurst, VP of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon; Stephan Nicoleau of FullCycle; Ashwati Ramesh of Climate Angels Network; Paul Holthus of World Ocean Council; and other leaders in the climate space.

BasiGo’s innovative Pay-as-You-Drive program allows owners to purchase the K6 electric bus without having to pay for the expensive battery technology. This makes the upfront cost similar to a traditional diesel bus, according to their website.

BasiGo’s Pay-As-You-Drive:

A single daily subscription fee charged per kilometer driven

Billed and paid directly between the operator and BasiGo

Includes nightly charging of the battery

Includes all standard service and maintenance for the bus

Free battery replacement in the event of any battery issue

Includes dedicated customer care, roadside assistance, free software upgrades, and more

Operators can buy the K6 bus for about KSh 5 million ($46,000) and then pay KSh20 per km on the pay-as-you-drive model for battery and associated services ($0.18). The K6 is a 25-seat, 100% electric bus designed by BYD Automotive, the world’s leading manufacturer of electric buses. The K6 has a range of 250 Km and a recharge time of less than 4 hours. The full specs of the bus can be found here.

Here is the full list of 2022 Keeling Curve Prize Winners

KOKO Networks is an international technology company leading the way in clean ethanol cooking fuel and cooking products. It is located in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nitricity is commercializing a breakthrough technology that produces fertilizer using only air, water, and renewable energy. It is located in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Canopy works to transform unsustainable supply chains, catalyze innovative solutions, and keep the world’s vital forests standing. It is located in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Wastezon is envisioning a waste-free world by using a mobile app to connect recycling industries with households to transact recyclable solid wastes. It is located in Kigali, Rwanda.

Air Company transforms carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into alcohols that can be used to create everyday products like hand sanitizers and spirits. It is located in Brooklyn, NY, USA

Symbrosia is working on a breakthrough solution to drastically reduce the methane produced by livestock around the world, naturally. It is located in Kailua Kona, HI, USA.

MEETS Coalition is a new approach to deep energy efficiency that harvests energy from commercial buildings. It is located in Seattle, WA, USA.

GreenMax Capital Advisors is a group of international clean energy investment advisory and management-consulting firms established in 1994. It is located in Brooklyn, NY, USA.

BasiGo Inc. is an early-stage e-mobility startup looking to revolutionize the public transportation sector by providing public transport bus owners with a cost-effective electric alternative to diesel. It is located in Nairobi, Kenya.

Enzinc Inc. is a zinc battery company that is making an advanced rechargeable battery for mobility and stationary uses. It is located in Berkeley, CA, USA.

Images courtesy of BasiGo

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here