Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT FIRE CRASH

Cars

FIRE RISK: Ford Tells 200,000 SUV Owners to Park Outside

Oh, how the turn tables!

Published

Ford is telling owners of some of its most popular, current, internal combustion powered SUVs to park their vehicles outside after a series of engine fires that happened even when the ignition switches were off.

Back in May, Ford recalled nearly 40,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs after telling owners to park them outdoors and away from homes and other buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires — and that’s not even the half of it. The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling yet another 100,000 SUVs in the US alone for. A. Different. Problem. That also causes engine fires.

And, if all this sounds familiar, it’s because Ford issued a similar recall for the Ford Bronco and Escape platform twins earlier this year. That recall, also related to fires, impacted fully 345,000 SUV owners, and is not included in the 200-ish thousand vehicle recall reported, above.

Wither the Chevy Bolt

Chevy Bolt

Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV; courtesy GM, via GM Authority.

There are some things in life that you don’t know, but you knowand you just know that Chevy’s PR team is choking back peals of laughter over this particular turn of events.

Chevy, and the Chevy Bolt EV, have long the victims of hysterical headlines and nonsensical questions about electric vehicle safety in the face of a dozen or so Chevy Bolt fires. And, sure, it looks bad when the car you’re selling suddenly catches fire and violently burns down some poor schmuck’s house while his wife and kids and impossibly photogenic golden retriever are sleeping soundly in their beds, but for all the ink that’s been spilled on this hither and thither and yon, there’s surprisingly little meat to it. According to Sam Abuelsamid, a leading industry analyst for Guidehouse Insights, only seven Chevy Bolts had “spontaneously” caught fire by September 2021, or about 0.006 percent of those on the road. By comparison, the National Fire Protection Association said 212,000 gas and diesel vehicles caught fire in 2018, or about 0.07 percent of those on US roads.

For their part, Ford said Friday that it has traced the cause of this latest issue to printed circuit boards that are susceptible to an electrical short, and that it has reports of 21 fires (note: that’s a lot more than the Bolt!) and one injury, but no reports of fires extending to buildings. Ford dealers have been instructed to check the box for melting damage and replace it if needed, and also remove or repair a cooling fan ground wire that connects to the junction box. Ford expects parts to be available by early September (!?), so SUV owners will have a few months, yet, of parking outside to look forward to.

 

Source | Images: CNBC, featured image via Copart.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Ford’s June Sales Numbers Impress Again

Normally, we don’t cover a manufacturer’s sales numbers every single month. Why? Because they’re usually just not that interesting. Tesla sold EVs. Other people...

3 days ago

Cars

Ford Factory In Craiova Going Electric

Ford has gotten much more serious about going electric in the past few years, and that is more evident in Europe this week as...

4 days ago

Cars

UK Plugin EV Share At 22%, Tesla Model Y Overall Runner Up

June saw plugin electric vehicles take 21.6% market share in the UK, up from 17.2% YoY. This despite a temporary availability shortfall, stemming from...

6 days ago

Clean Transport

Ford Dealers Can Now Call In Top Experts In A Snap

While auto manufacturers and dealers do their best to make sure technicians know how to work on every vehicle that the brand sells, they...

June 29, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.