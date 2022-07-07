Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Vettel drives his Mansell Williams FW14B at British GP with green fuel

Biofuels

Two F1 Champions Put Fossil-free Fuel to the Test

Sebastian Vettel and the famous “Red 5” show the world how carbon-neutral racing can keep the old-school V10 cool.

Published

Four-time World Drivers’ Champion Sebastian Vettel and I have something in common – we both have the same favorite F1 car, the 1992 championship-winning Williams FW14B. The biggest difference between us (regarding the FW14B, anyway), is that he owns it. And, last weekend, he put it through its paces at the storied Silverstone Circuit, powered by carbon neutral fuel.

What motivated Seb to haul the car out onto the track? “This year, on the 30th anniversary of (Nigel Mansell’s) win at the 1992 Silverstone Grand Prix, I really wanted to drive his championship winning car, the FW14B,” Vettel wrote on his V5 blog. “So, I asked the question: Would you enjoy driving a Formula 1 car but also make minimal impact to the environment and maximum impact for society? How could we run an original 1992 FW14B in a fully sustainable way?”

The answer Vettel came up with was carbon neutral fuel. In this case, he chose a product from P1 Fuels, which uses biowaste and carbon capture to produce a viable, internal combustion fuel that adds no new carbon to the environment. In fact, depending on how the “bio” side of things is grown, it could actually help reduce overall airborne carbon.

Image courtesy P1 Fuels, via V5 blog.

To convert the 1992 Williams to be able to run the P1 fuel – I’m not sure whether to call it Syngas or electrofuel or what – Vettel’s pit crew had to do some pretty special work to the car: nothing.

That’s right, kids. They didn’t have to do a single thing to the Renault V10 to enable it to run P1, because the fuel was formulated to mimic the Elf formula used by Williams back in ’92. Remember, this is real, carbon-based “fossil” style fuel, but it’s coming from carbon capture, so it’s fuel that was burned, de-oxidized using electricity from renewable sources, and reconstituted into fuel. Again.

Maybe not ideal, but not making things worse is the first step towards making things better, you know?

Enough talk, though. Check out this video of a four-time WDC enjoying his favorite toy around the Silverstone Circuit, then let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Vettel Drives His Williams FW14B

 

Source | Images: Sebastian Vettel’s V5 Blog.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Biofuels

Supposed Benefits Of Biofuels Are A Dangerous Illusion

Food vs. fuel? What's the best use for ethanol crops?

2 days ago
Kimoa Fernando Alonso E-Bike Kimoa Fernando Alonso E-Bike

Bicycles

Monaco: Kimoa Lab x Arevo Is The E-Bike Of (F1) Champions

Fernando Alonso launches an e-bike.

May 31, 2022

Biofuels

Was The Formula 1 Miami Race Just Another Example Of Greenwashing?

While fun and well-attended, how much did the recent Miami race contribute to professed F1 goals to become sustainable? Not much, it turns out.

May 16, 2022
2022 Formula 1 Concept Car 2022 Formula 1 Concept Car

Events

Opinion: Formula 1 Fans Should Boycott The Saudi Arabian GP

Can we allow ourselves to enjoy the F1 racing, knowing that human rights violations are pervasive amidst all the excitement?

March 25, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.