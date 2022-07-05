Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Renault 5 reimagined as one-off Diamant electric car

Cars

Renault 5 Reimagined as Electric Fashion Icon

Published

Built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Renault 5 “Le Car”, Renault has revealed a reimagined, all-electric version of the little car that’s high on conceptual fashion and low on production possibilities. It’s called the Renault 5 Diamant, and it’s very different.

Different how? For starters, there’s no infotainment system, and very minimal instruments. What you have instead is basically a speaker that runs across the dash that serves as a dock for your smartphone. All the navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information is (seemingly) displayed through the phone, presumably via an app.

It’s really clever, and exactly the kind of thing that three generations of CleanTechnica writers have been asking for from their next affordable EV.

Smartphone Dock, Not “Infotainment”

Image courtesy Renault.

The exterior of the Diamant concept car, like the interior, was designed in collaboration between Renault and French designer/architect Pierre Gonalons, who, “ranks among Architectural Digest’s 100 leading creators and representative of French arts and crafts,” according to Renault.

The body of the Diamant is instantly recognizable as a Renault 5, but it’s been smoothed down from the 5’s original form, a bit like a river rock, and features “gem-like” faceted lenses for the lights. A three-layer paint job carrying metallic gold flecks over a pink base a matte-finish clear helps to finish the look, and produces visual effects ranging from gold flashes when viewed in the sunlight, and blue/bluer tones in dusk/night conditions. The Diamant’s wheels are carried over from the Alpine version of the original Renault 5.

If all this sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because you’ve been paying attention. Renault did recently launch a 5 concept reimagined as a modern EV, but that car has a real shot at production, along with different proportions more suited to modern regulations.

Renault 5 EV concept, courtesy Renault.

This Diamant concept? This is just for fun – and I love it! What do you guys think? Check out the photos, below, then let us know your take on the little electric redux in the comments.

Renault 5 Diamant Concept

Source | More Photos: Renault, via New Atlas.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Polestar O2 Roadster Polestar O2 Roadster

Cars

Polestar CEO Wants to Build O2 Electric Roadster

Polestar's CEO – along with everyone else – wants the little roadster to happen!

1 day ago

Cars

BMW 7 Series Begins Production in Dingolfing

BMW is coming for the premium electric sedan market with a sharp-looking, ultra-luxurious new 7 series – and production begins this week!

1 day ago
Micron Technology Computer Chip Micron Technology Computer Chip

Clean Transport

Global Chip Shortage May Be (Finally!) Easing Up

Suddenly, the computer chip shortage appears to be easing as demand for smartphones and laptop computers shrinks.

2 days ago

Cars

France Plugin EV Growth Slows, But Still Rocking

France saw plugin electric vehicles take 19.8% market share in June, up marginally from 18.7% YoY. Full electrics saw healthy growth whilst plugin hybrids...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.