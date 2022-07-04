Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

BMW 7 Series Begins Production in Dingolfing

BMW is coming for the premium electric sedan market with a sharp-looking, ultra-luxurious new 7 series – and production begins this week!

Published

Production of the all-new BMW 7 and all-electric i7 luxury sedans has officially begun in the Bavarian town of Dingolfing – which is a lot more fun to say than you might think it is.

“Our new BMW 7 Series is the first luxury sedan in the world to offer customers a choice between three types of drive,” said Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Board Member for Production. “Whether fully electric, combustion-powered or, soon, plug-in hybrid, we have the flexible production structures and outstanding integration skills we need to manufacture such a diverse range of drives efficiently.”

BMW says they’ve invested more than €300 million to ready the Dingolfing plant for production of the new 7, and continues to take steps to transition its largest European plant into a BMW iFACTORY by practicing a “Lean. Green. Digital.” approach to operations.

To that end, BMW is, for the first time, piloting expanded automated driving within the factory, with the just-made BMW 7 Series vehicles getting from A to B as needed – and optimizing assembly and outbound logistics processes as a result. It also helps to speed up the transition from manufacturing ICE 7s to the fully-electric i7s. “We are 100 percent flexible and able to switch between drive variants for the BMW 7 Series,” explained Christoph Schröder, Plant Director. “This means we can manufacture completely in line with demand for the various drives and use our plant capacity as fully as possible.”

In This, Luxurious Corner

BMW Launches 7 Series Into Luxury Electric Car Territory, With A Heat Pump

Image courtesy BMW.

Depending on who you ask, the BMW i7 (along with the Mercedes-Benz EQS) represents one of the first real efforts from the established premium car brands to take on the top-shelf Tesla Model S variants. BMW is coming to the table with “a spectacularly outfitted vehicle that covers all the bases in  meticulous detail,” as Tina Casey put it at the car’s debut. “From cashmere and leather seats to Swarovski crystal accents, personalized sound and light displays, and everything in between.”

Given that Tesla’s Berlin plant is being shut down for two weeks to address production concerns (read: “quality issues”) shortly after reporting its first q-over-q drop in deliveries in over two years, it seems to me like the threat to Tesla’s continued electric dominance might be very real, indeed.

That’s just my take, though. What’s yours? Is BMW coming too late to the party, or will their decades of production and manufacturing know-how and deep supplier base enable them to gobble up the gap and come out swinging? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

 

Source | Images: BMW.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Polestar O2 Roadster Polestar O2 Roadster

Cars

Polestar CEO Wants to Build O2 Electric Roadster

Polestar's CEO – along with everyone else – wants the little roadster to happen!

4 hours ago

Cars

Two Car Journalists Drove a BMX iX xDrive 50 From Cape Town To Johannesburg in 20 Hours!

When electric cars are discussed on various local forums, as well as on social media, most of the comments will be quite negative and...

11 hours ago

Aviation

XPeng Flying Car Caught Testing in China!

When XPeng filed patents on a flying car and promised a 2024 launch date, it seemed like a joke. But now … ?

2 days ago
Fisker EMotion Concept Car Fisker EMotion Concept Car

Bicycles

The Green Car Manifesto No One Asked For

I want to talk about green cars that don't suck.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.