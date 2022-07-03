Connect with us

Geely's new RADAR brand's electric pick-up images are exposed.

Geely RADAR Revealed – Will A Volvo Pickup Follow?

Does this Chinese electric truck have what it takes to take on Ford and Chevrolet?

Volvo parent company Geely has plans to be the biggest automotive company in the world – but if they’re serious about that, they’re going to need a pickup truck. The bad news for them is that getting an electric pickup to production seems to be harder than anyone thought. The good news? It seems like they’ve already done it. Meet the all-new (well, mostly new) Geely Radar.

Roughly in that Ford Ranger/Chevy Colorado/Rivian R1T midsize class, the Geely Radar electric truck is built on the same SEA electric vehicle platform that underpins the Zeekr 001, the new Smart CUV, and Lotus’ 600 HP all-electric Eletre. Right where you want to be, in other words – and not too far removed, size-wise, from the Volvo XC90’s SPA platform, lending credence to rumors that an upscale pickup from the Swedish brand is imminent.

In addition to being right-sized for the SUV/crossover market, the Chinese electric pickup has learned plenty from the Ford F-150. Like the electrified versions of that truck, the Radar has 110/120, 220/240, and 12V outlets integrated into the bed of the truck, making tailgate parties and job sites quieter, generator-free spaces.

Not much else is really known about the upcoming electric truck, but that’s never stopped anyone on the internet from speculating wildly about the future! So, what do you guys think? Will Volvo build a truck? Will it be a Polestar? Will this Geely-branded effort be the best way to bring the Chinese brand to America to fly its own flag? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know!

In the meantime, check out these recently-released images of the EV, leaked on Reddit, below.

Radar Mimics Ford F-150 Lightning Hits

Source | Images: Geely, via Reddit.

 
 
