In This Corner, With REE’S Daniel Barel on CleanTech Talk

REE says they’ve distilled the essence of a vehicle into a single “smart corner” that packs precise steering, active suspension, and electric propulsion into a single upright subassembly that can, through software and drive-by-wire controls, be fitted into a chassis of your choosing – and immediately deliver results.

It’s an interesting idea, doing away with traditional chassis and suspension design problems like solving for a roll center, Ackerman (or reverse Ackerman) steering angles, and more. All that’s done by the computers, which know precisely where each corner is and what it’s doing in … well, if not real time, as close to real time as a modern CANbus allows.

Daniel Barel Riding a REE ‘Skateboard’

In this episode, we talk about all of that – including how REE manages what sounds like it would be a buttload of unsprung weight – and explore some of the different configurations for “mission-specific vehicles” that are possible with the company’s “smart corner” technology. From golf carts to supercars to Class 5 commercial delivery trucks.

It’s great stuff, and takes so much of the heavy-lift engineering out of the equation that just about anyone can design an EV that will work, right out of the box. In fact, they even have a configurator on their website that will let you enter your specs, play with battery sizes, and figure out the eponymous supercar/luxo cruiser/hot hatch of your dreams. So, go give that a spin, then come back here and tell us all about your visionary EV design in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Smart Corners, Commercial Trucks, & Electric Supercars on CleanTech Talk with Daniel Barel

You can also catch CleanTech Talk on Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Original content from CleanTechnica.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here