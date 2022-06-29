Connect with us

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Image courtesy of Hyundai

Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed — Photo Essay

Official photos of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 were released today.

Published

Hyundai today posted a suite of photos of its latest electric car model — the Ioniq 6 — online. The car closely follows the company’s Prophesy concept car that wowed the automotive world in March of last year. The Prophesy was sleek and svelte in a way that hadn’t been seen in a passenger car since the Audi 5000 burst on the scene in 1978.

It had not a gash or a slash anywhere on its curvaceous exterior. In fact, the closest thing to it may be the aggressively aerodynamic Mercedes EQXX. But whereas the Mercedes is a development car with no prospects for production, the Prophesy has led directly to the Ioniq 6, which is going into production soon.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image courtesy of Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image courtesy of Hyundai

Most of this story is about the photos Hyundai released today because the company has provided no details about powertrains, battery sizes, range, prices, or on sale dates. All we know for sure is that it will share the Hyundai/Kia e-GMP electric car platform that is the basis of the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. That means 800 volt architecture, a choice of a single rear-mounted motor or dual motors powering both front and rear wheels, more than adequate fast charging, and one of the best warranties in the business.

The interior is reminiscent of the Ioniq 5 with a emphasis on customizable mood lighting which is all the rage these days, although how much it soothes the soul is perhaps more hype than substance. Car and Driver speculates that the Ioniq 6 will be priced a few thousand dollars more than the Ioniq 5 based on what appears to be upgraded interior trim and materials. That premium may be offset somewhat by the fact that this is a sedan, not an SUV. Other than the Tesla Model 3, how many battery-electric sedans can you name that are for sale to customers in America?

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image courtesy of Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image courtesy of Hyundai

The only detail Hyundai let slip today is that the Ioniq 6 has an ultra-low Cd of 0.21, which suggests it will have somewhat more range than the boxier Ioniq 5. Oh, and don’t expect those side view cameras to be included, at least not for US customers who are locked in to traditional door mirrors, at least for now.

When we know more, you’ll know more. Hyundai is promising a full reveal of the car in mid-July. Until then, feast your eyes on the pictures and try not to drool.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

