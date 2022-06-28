Tesla Building Standard Range And Long Range Model Y In Austin

Drive Tesla Canada reports that Tesla may be operating two Model Y production lines at its gigafactory in Austin — one for the dual-motor Long Range version that has also been the base version of the Model Y until now and one for a new dual-motor Standard Range 279 mile version.

Several of its readers say they have gotten notices from the company showing that a VIN number with the letter A in the 11th position has been assigned to the Model Y Long Range car they have on order. The A stands for Austin. Until now, all cars from delivery in North America have been assembled at the Fremont factory in California.

The new Standard Range model is not shown on the Tesla website but is being offered to those who have ordered a Model Y and who live within a short distance of the Austin factory. Originally, the price was $59,990 but was increased just a few days later to $61,990. The Long Range car currently lists for $65,990.

Tesla likes to begin deliveries of new models to people who live near the factory. The first Model 3 sedans went to employees at the Fremont factory. The theory is that if there are post-production issues with a new model, they can be corrected quickly at the factory. Some might say this is using customers as guinea pigs to do the pre-production testing other companies conduct before they hand over the keys to actual customers. There is no additional charge to perform this service for Tesla, however.

There is an assumption being made that the Model Y Long Range uses the 2170 battery cells that have powered that model since its inception and the new Standard Range uses Tesla’s new large format 4680 cells as part of a new structural battery pack. The reason for that assumption is, in part, that Tesla has refused to answer any questions from the press for over a year now.

The good news is that Tesla is starting to make Model Y Long Range cars in Texas. The not-so-good news is the new owners won’t know what batteries are in their Texas-made cars. Just be grateful that Elon has deemed you worthy, people, and drive happy!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here