Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model Y Long Range
Model Y Long Range. Courtesy of Tesla

Cars

Tesla Building Standard Range And Long Range Model Y In Austin

Tesla appears to have begun making the Model Y Long Range in Texas along with a new Standard Range with 4680 battery cells.

Published

Drive Tesla Canada reports that Tesla may be operating two Model Y production lines at its gigafactory in Austin — one for the dual-motor Long Range version that has also been the base version of the Model Y until now and one for a new dual-motor Standard Range 279 mile version.

Several of its readers say they have gotten notices from the company showing that a VIN number with the letter A in the 11th position has been assigned to the Model Y Long Range car they have on order. The A stands for Austin. Until now, all cars from delivery in North America have been assembled at the Fremont factory in California.

The new Standard Range model is not shown on the Tesla website but is being offered to those who have ordered a Model Y and who live within a short distance of the Austin factory. Originally, the price was $59,990 but was increased just a few days later to $61,990. The Long Range car currently lists for $65,990.

Tesla likes to begin deliveries of new models to people who live near the factory. The first Model 3 sedans went to employees at the Fremont factory. The theory is that if there are post-production issues with a new model, they can be corrected quickly at the factory. Some might say this is using customers as guinea pigs to do the pre-production testing other companies conduct before they hand over the keys to actual customers. There is no additional charge to perform this service for Tesla, however.

There is an assumption being made that the Model Y Long Range uses the 2170 battery cells that have powered that model since its inception and the new Standard Range uses Tesla’s new large format 4680 cells as part of a new structural battery pack. The reason for that assumption is, in part, that Tesla has refused to answer any questions from the press for over a year now.

The good news is that Tesla is starting to make Model Y Long Range cars in Texas. The not-so-good news is the new owners won’t know what batteries are in their Texas-made cars. Just be grateful that Elon has deemed you worthy, people, and drive happy!

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica Photo by Chanan Bos - CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Elon Musk & Tesla Have Influenced Soaring CEO Pay

The Tesla CEO's allure transcends his millions of fans and includes other CEOs, who have been drawn to his innovative compensation package.

12 hours ago
Tesla Cybertruck CVPR New Orlean s Tesla Cybertruck CVPR New Orlean s

Cars

Tesla’s Autopilot Team & Cybertruck Visit New Orleans For CVPR

Tesla’s Autopilot team recently visited New Orleans for the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR). Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software,...

20 hours ago
BYD Han EV BYD Han EV

Cars

BYD Hits 2 Million Plugin Vehicle Sales!

BYD is an interesting company. It’s like a very distant, very neglected cousin of Tesla. Tesla and BYD have grown their plugin vehicle production...

20 hours ago

Cars

11% of New Car Sales in Europe Electric (19% Plugins)

Stellantis Shines In Europe — Plugin Vehicle Sales Report With the overall European car market still suffering, down 13% last month year over year...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.