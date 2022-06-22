Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Named By Cars.com The Most American-Made Cars

Tesla reigns supreme as producing most American-made cars, according to a new study by Cars.com. Tesla won this award last year also. Coming in a first-place was the Tesla Model Y, followed by the Tesla Model 3 in second place. The study analyzed a total of 379 vehicles sold in the U.S. to determine which contributes most significantly to the economy. Of the five criteria, the location of the final assembly is arguably the most important and determines whether or not a vehicle makes the index at all.

According to Cars.com, Tesla is the automaker that builds the most U.S. cars, and is the only automaker producing all the cars it sells to Americans in the U.S. The Tesla Model X and Model S were also in the top 10, with the Model X coming in at #5 and the Model S at #6.

The Lincoln Corsair was #3. Ford owns Lincoln and this was the only vehicle that represented Ford in the top 10. The Jeep Cherokee came in at #7 and Honda filled out the rest.

The Least American-Made Cars

Although Cars.com noted that there isn’t a definitive least American vehicle by its American Made Index standards, several vehicles, including the fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, were made in Mexico, according to the study.

Here’s exactly what Cars.com said:

“To be clear, there’s no definitive least American vehicle by AMI standards; once a vehicle has been excluded from the list, we don’t dig any deeper for the sake of time (and sanity). Still, we can identify vehicles that don’t meet basic criteria, and you might be surprised by some of the names among the 45.1% of all imported vehicles for 2022, per a Cars.com analysis.

“Perhaps the most prominent example from Cars.com’s perspective is the Ford Maverick, which we awarded both our Best of the Year 2022 and Best Pickup Truck of 2022 awards, then went out and bought; it’s manufactured in Mexico. Another Ford is the Mustang Mach-E, which shares a root nameplate with the 26th-ranked Mustang but is an entirely separate vehicle also made in Mexico. And Ford isn’t the only one among the Detroit Three eschewing its all-American roots: GM’s Buick brand manufactures the Enclave in Michigan, but the rest of its lineup is imported from China or South Korea. Dodge parent Stellantis makes the Challenger and Charger muscle cars in Canada. The list goes on.”

Ford recently announced that it was planning 6,000 union jobs in three Midwestern states and that it would further its electric vehicle goals. The company is planning to invest $3.7 billion across its facilities, with most of it being for the production of electric vehicles. According to Ford CEO, Jim Farley, “We’re investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles.

“Transforming our company for the next era of American manufacturing requires new ways of working.”

Will it be enough to put Ford back near the top of the list of the most American-made cars in 2023? We’ll see.

