Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Screenshot of video by Context.

Clean Transport

Women Are Leading India’s EV Revolution. What Can The World Learn From Them?

Published

Technology advances are breaking all kinds of patterns. One notable improvement is more women in automotive workplaces in India. Clean technology is multiplying jobs for women there.

In some places, such as the transportation industry, new technology is a force for career opportunities for women in what once was a man’s only domain. Those opportunities are also proving that a more gender-balanced workforce isn’t just good for women, it’s good for business. Yet, gender neutrality comes with effort, and breaking that bias comes with effort.

To move into an industry traditionally dominated by men, it is easier if the work is also new and innovative. This brings in new people. Importantly, more Indian women than ever are engineering students. 42% of STEM graduates in India were women in 2018. That is a higher percentage than in the U.S., Germany, and other large economies.

Women are leading India’s EV revolution. What can the world learn from them? Screenshot of video from Context.

One of India’s largest electric scooter factories is populated by women employees. As Julia Muir explains, “When a new technology comes in, there is the ability to take a woman on her merit, and not necessarily have to prove historic knowledge.” No, this is not Tesla, Toyota, or GM — perhaps they will catch up.

Technology refines and expands with women stepping into the roles of engineers. Encouraging young women, some electric scooter companies — for example, Ola and Piaggio — thrive successfully with an all-female staff in some of their factories. It’s not just manufacturing floor workers, though — more engineers and women are also becoming designers and CEOs.

We have also read some great reports on CleanTechnica from Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai regarding Africa e-mobility startups. As the workforces there strive to collectively move away from fossil fuels, women do find more opportunities alongside changing technology and transportation — going where no woman easily went before.

The following video discusses how more women in the workplace of an automobile manufacturer are better for business. Even though the major players in the auto industry around the world are still dominated by men, women are finding success at Indian EV companies. Why? The video explores that topic.

This video goes inside the factory of Ather, a major electric scooter company based in India, interviewing workers, CEOs, and experts across the global EV sector to find out what the rest of the world can learn from India. 

Hat tip to Albert Han, a London-based video journalist with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters. He works as part of a small team producing explanatory videos and short documentaries on climate change, technology, and people-focused economic issues.

Thank you for this video. We appreciate it.

 
Check out our brand new E-Bike Guide. If you're curious about electric bikes, this is the best place to start your e-mobility journey!
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) She is a licensed health care provider. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — June 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in...

6 days ago
VinFast stores Europe VinFast stores Europe

Aviation

50 VinFast Stores Opening In Europe, 800 Electric Double-Deck Buses for Ireland, 2nd Life Batteries to Rickshaws — EV News Today

As VinFast,  a Vietnamese EV company, announced its plan to open more than 50 stores across France, Germany, and Netherland at EVS35, the Audi...

June 16, 2022
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

India’s Hindustan Salts Tenders 1 Gigawatt Of Solar Capacity

Government-owned Hindustan Salts has invited bids for the development of 1 gigawatt of solar power capacity.  Hindustan Salts has floated a tender inviting developers...

May 24, 2022
Model.X delivery vans Model.X delivery vans

Clean Transport

Model.X Delivery Vans from EVage

EVage is setting up micro factories to produce its Model.X delivery vans to help satisfy the burgeoning demand for electric 4-wheel delivery vehicles. The...

May 19, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.