Ola Receives 100,000+ Bookings In A Day For Upcoming Electric Scooter

Ola Electric, a subsidiary of cab-hailing service Ola, has received tremendous response for its soon-to-be-launched electric scooter.

Ola Electric reported that more than 100,000 potential buyers registered to buy the scooter. The company had set a booking price of just Rs 500 ($6.70) for anyone looking to reserve a scooter. The company is rumored to have started road tests of the scooter, which remains unnamed so far.

The company will manufacture the scooter at its Futurefactory. According to the company, the facility will be the largest electric scooter manufacturing facility in the world with 10 production lines spread across 2 square kilometers. The facility is located in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Coming back to the scooter, details are still sketchy, as the company has kept most of its features, as well as the launch date, under wraps. The scooter may have a maximum range of up to 250 kilometers per charge, possibly at lower speeds, with practical range around 75-80 kilometers per charge. The scooter could deliver 6 kilowatts of peak output and continuous output of around 3 kilowatts. The design of the scooter is believed to be based on Appscooter, developed by Dutch company Etergo, which Ola acquired in 2019.

Ola would deliver a home charger along with the scooter which would be compatible with existing electrical fittings. The company has also set up a charging network comprising of more than 100 centralized fast-charging stations across the country. These charging stations would eventually be present in more than 400 cities offering over 100,000 charging points.

According to media reports, the scooter may have a price point of around Rs 100,000-120,000 ($1,300-1,600). This would make it competitive with other electric scooters available in India like Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and TVS iQube.