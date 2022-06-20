The Tesla Semi & Cybertruck Create Sense Of Awe At Michigan International Speedway

The Tesla Semi and Cybertruck created a sense of awe within the crowd as they made an appearance at the Michigan International Speedway recently. The rare appearance of two of Tesla’s iconic EVs at the speedway show just how exciting the future of transportation is.

Tesla shared footage of the vehicles in its Instagram stories and Teslarati noted that Tesla also brought the Cybertruck to the Michigan International Speedway last month. However, there are some differences. Last month, the Cybertruck was seen during the May round of the Formula SAE competition in which graduate and university students participated.

On Instagram, Tesla said that 20 of its sponsored student electric vehicle teams are competing in the Formula SAE races. Tesla provided the teams with battery cells, discounts, mentorships, and design reviews, noting that it is opening the doors for more teams than ever to compete in the EV division.

And remember that article I wrote last month about Tesla employees passing out ice cream from the Cybertruck? This time they were tossing out popsicles — Cyber Popsicles, according to the caption. Tesla also shared videos of children playing games in a Tesla (parked, of course) as well as what it looks like to have the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi behind you in the mirror.

That aside, Teslarati noticed some key differences in the Cybertruck’s design from last month’s appearance. One difference is that the Cybertruck didn’t have a windshield wiper. The original prototype also wasn’t equipped with a wiper at all. However, Tesla has been working on wiper designs, as the Cybertruck has been seen with a single large wiper and a smaller, possibly extendable one at times.

In recent news, Frito Lay and Tesla have been preparing for the delivery of 100 Tesla Semi trucks to the Frito Lay facility.

