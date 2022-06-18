Tesla Giga Berlin Team Built Over 1,000 Model Y EVs This Week

Tesla’s Giga Berlin team made over 1,000 Model Y EVs in a week this past week. This is a phenomenal achievement, as Giga Berlin just began producing vehicles this year.

Congratulations to Giga Berlin team on making over 1000 cars in a week! https://t.co/TX8S4ozuxJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2022

In March of this year, Elon Musk described Giga Berlin as a gemstone for Germany, Europe, and the world as a whole when he handed off the first German-made Tesla Model Y vehicles while dancing. Following that, he promised that not only would Tesla make sure Giga Berlin is a gem, but he doubled down on solving climate change.

“Every vehicle that we make will be another step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. We will also make battery storage. So this is going to be very important for storing renewable energy — so, for solar and wind. Because it’s intermittent, it needs to be stored, but we’re extremely confident that the world will transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, plus battery storage, and electric vehicles.”

Tesla’s Hiring At Giga Berlin Is Going Plaid

Despite the recent headlines of Tesla laying off 10% of its salaried workers, Tesla is actually ramping up hiring at Giga Berlin. Tesmanian’s Eva Fox pointed out that Tesla’s hiring at Giga Berlin is “going Plaid” — an apt description. Tesla’s hiring in Germany has reached an all-time high. Tesmanian also noted that the media sensationalized Tesla’s job cut and ignored a lot of the context given, context such as Tesla’s promise that hiring would continue to grow. This is something I’ve pointed out as well.

In her article, Eva Fox noted that an assessment by Index Research showed that the number of job offers from Tesla in Germany reached an all-time high.

In May, Tesla was looking for new employees for a total of 1,293 positions across the country. If you look at February and March, Tesla only had around 900 job openings. According to the Minister of Economics of Brandenburg, Jörg Steinbach, Giga Berlin currently employs up to 4,500 people and Tesla is hiring between 500 and 600 people per month.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here