Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla Giga Berlin Team Built Over 1,000 Model Y EVs This Week

Published

Tesla’s Giga Berlin team made over 1,000 Model Y EVs in a week this past week. This is a phenomenal achievement, as Giga Berlin just began producing vehicles this year.

In March of this year, Elon Musk described Giga Berlin as a gemstone for Germany, Europe, and the world as a whole when he handed off the first German-made Tesla Model Y vehicles while dancing. Following that, he promised that not only would Tesla make sure Giga Berlin is a gem, but he doubled down on solving climate change.

“Every vehicle that we make will be another step in the direction of a sustainable energy future. We will also make battery storage. So this is going to be very important for storing renewable energy — so, for solar and wind. Because it’s intermittent, it needs to be stored, but we’re extremely confident that the world will transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, plus battery storage, and electric vehicles.”

Tesla’s Hiring At Giga Berlin Is Going Plaid

Despite the recent headlines of Tesla laying off 10% of its salaried workers, Tesla is actually ramping up hiring at Giga Berlin. Tesmanian’s Eva Fox pointed out that Tesla’s hiring at Giga Berlin is “going Plaid” — an apt description. Tesla’s hiring in Germany has reached an all-time high. Tesmanian also noted that the media sensationalized Tesla’s job cut and ignored a lot of the context given, context such as Tesla’s promise that hiring would continue to grow. This is something I’ve pointed out as well.

In her article, Eva Fox noted that an assessment by Index Research showed that the number of job offers from Tesla in Germany reached an all-time high.

In May, Tesla was looking for new employees for a total of 1,293 positions across the country. If you look at February and March, Tesla only had around 900 job openings. According to the Minister of Economics of Brandenburg, Jörg Steinbach, Giga Berlin currently employs up to 4,500 people and Tesla is hiring between 500 and 600 people per month.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

A Ford Tops EV Sales In Germany In May — Yes, Ford!

With multiple crises raging (chips, batteries, covid, Ukraine war…), disruption is the order of the day, and one can say that anything goes right...

2 hours ago

Clean Transport

Does Wall Street Investor Cathie Wood’s Recent Tesla Purchase Predict the Stock’s New Bottom?

Perhaps one of Tesla’s most prominent supporters today is Ark Invest, led by bullish investor Cathie Wood, who got much of Tesla’s skyrocketing stock...

9 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Fiat 500e Shines In 21% Plugin Share Market Of France

Plugin vehicles continue to rise in France, with last month’s plugin vehicle registrations ending at 26,517 units, divided between 15,247 BEVs (or 12% share...

17 hours ago

Cars

Bloomberg Thinks Volkswagen Could Sell More EVs Than Tesla By 2024

Bloomberg Intelligence thinks that Volkswagen could sell more electric vehicles (EVs) than Tesla by 2024, but that even if this does happen, Tesla will...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.