Bicycles

Off-road Awesome! Serial 1 Launches New SWITCH/MTN eMTB

Published

Earlier today, Serial 1 unveiled its first-ever regular production e-mountain bike. Called the SWITCH/MTN, the new bike is built on the same aluminum frame that underpins the excellent RUSH/CTY SPEED urban adventure bikes … but that’s about where the similarities end.

For starters, Serial 1 says its new eMTB is, “extremely off-road capable,” and it’s backing up those claims with SR Suntour’s premier ZERON35 BOOST AIR fully adjustable front fork suspension, a TranzX dropper seat, and high-volume (read: thicc) Michelin E-Wild knobby tires for excellent all-surface traction. Drivetrain components come from SRAM’s SX Eagle line-up, including a 1×12 gearing combination controlled with E-bike-specific trigger shifters, while braking is handled by a set of oversized TRP Slate T4 hydraulic disc brakes with four-piston calipers designed for fade-free performance, even on the super-fast, e-powered descents this bike is capable of. (Wear a helmet, kids!)

There are four specially tailored ride modes and a “walk assist” mode to help ensure that riders of all fitness levels will be able to get the most out of the new Serial 1 eMTB— and a maintenance-free Gates belt drive should help keep downtime to a minimum.

This Seems Pretty Familiar

Image courtesy Serial 1.

If you find yourself wondering if you’ve read this before– you kind of have! A few weeks ago, Serial 1 revealed the ultra limited edition BASH/MTN (shown, above) which featured off-road tires and a shock-absorbing seat post. That bike was more about light city trails and uneven pavement, however. The SWITCH/MTN, in contrast, has a front fork suspension, upgraded brakes, and more to give it more off-road capability than you might expect from the more urban-focused BASH.

I, for one, would rather have the fixed fork, Harley-inspired BASH/MTN, but the closest I come to trail riding these days is checking out the fancy pictures Serial 1 sends me. If I were someone more likely to get covered in mud than run over by a Honda Pilot being driven by someone taking selfies from the drivers’ seat, I’d be really psyched by the added off-road bits. And, while I almost didn’t write that last bit to keep from further upsetting my friends at the Harley bike brand, it’s not like “this is a great mountain bike for people who like mountain bikes” isn’t a solid endorsement. you know?

Check out the specs and pictures, below, call your local Harley-Davidson dealer to arrange a test ride, then let us know what you think of Milwaukee’s latest electrified two-wheeler in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

  • Frame: Hydroformed aluminum, welded construction, internal routing
  • Fork: SR Suntour ZERON35 BOOST AIR suspension fork
  • Motor Type: Brose S Mag, mid-drive mounting
  • Torque: 90Nm/66 ft. lb.
  • Battery: 529Wh, integrated, removable
  • Range: 30-95 miles/48-153 km – Depends on mode and terrain
  • Charge Time: 0-75% charge = 2.6hrs, 75-100% charge= 2.1hrs
  • Maximum Assistance Speed: 20 mph (US)/ 25 km/h (EU)/ 32 km/h (CAN)
  • Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle 1×12
  • Final Drive: Chain, 11-50 cassette
  • Brakes: TRP hydraulic four-piston disc brakes front and rear, 203mm x 2.3mm rotors
  • Wheels:27.5 x 35mm alloy rims and Sapim stainless steel spokes
  • Tires: Michelin E-Wild E-GUM-X 27.5 x 2.6-inchFront Light: LED headlight
  • Rear Light: Integrated LED taillights with brake light
  • Signature Light: Illuminated headtube light
  • Connectivity: Available through the Serial 1 App
  • Charger: Integrated USB-C plug capable of charging mobile devices (up to 10W, depending upon mobile device)
  • Controller: Brose Remote
  • Seat Post: TranzX dropper seat post
  • Frame Sizes: S, M, L, XL
  • Weight: 53.0 lb./24.0 kg (Size Large)
  • Kickstand: Rear-mounted, adjustable length
  • Colors: Wasatch Green/Gloss Orange, Uinta Gray (This is the best one. –Ed.)/Gloss White
  • MSRP: $4,499

Serial 1 SWITCH/MTB Gallery

Source | Images: Serial 1.

 
