CAKE Kibb Electric ATV Concept Hopes to Reinvent Small Farms

Best known for its electric motorcycles and dirt bikes, CAKE has been expanding into other markets recently, from kids’ electric balance bikes to purpose-built off-roaders engineered to tackle illegal animal poaching— but throughout it all, it has developed a very recognizable design language. Now, digital designer Fanny Jonsson has developed a design proposal for CAKE. It’s called the Kibb ATV, and this ultra-compact tractor it could help curb farm emissions in an ultra-big way!

One look and we think you’ll see that that signature design language in the Kibb’s frame, which strongly resembles CAKE’s award-winning Ösa utility bike, except of course it has four wheels rather than the standard two.

The Kibb concept (the deck says that Kibb means “Ox” in Swedish), comes with a number of features that’ll be useful to any small or hobby farmer baked in, including a modular design that can be fitted with a number of storage racks, baskets, tie-downs, pull-behind implements, and more. Jonsson even designed a few specialized implements of her own, like a low-impact planting attachment to disturb the soil (and the insects that live there) as little as possible.

In addition to recycled materials and bio-based fabrics that CAKE is already incorporating into its products, Jonsson imagines the use of even more … including dandelion-based rubber for the tires.

You read that right.

Flowery Ride

It’s a wild concept, but not a new one. As seen in the video, above, Continental has been working on the concept since at least 2015. Basically, there’s a variety of dandelion that contains rubber in its roots, which can be pulled and processed in much the same way rubber trees are currently, but without the associated rainforest damage.

You can check out that dandelion rubber concept for yourself, above, and see if you follow along with Fanny’s thinking. If you do, you’re going to love the case study concept art she made, below. Let us know in the comments— maybe you’ll help convince CAKE to actually build the thing!

CAKE Kibb Electric Farm Concept

