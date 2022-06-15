Tesla FSD Beta 10.12.2 Drives For 1 Hour With No Interventions Or Disengagements

YouTuber Frenchie recently took his Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.12.2 on a drive for an hour, and there were zero interventions or disengagements. Tesla’s FSD keeps getting better and better, according to this bet tester. Although, it should be noted that it is still in beta. This means that owners still need to be vigilant behind the wheel.

Frenchie shared his video footage of the drive on YouTube. The video is divided into five parts:

Introduction.

Start of the drive.

Highway.

City streets.

AutoPark.

During the introduction section, he said he changed things up a bit. Instead of having a camera on the roof, he placed it inside the car. At the start of the video, his destination is a restaurant about an hour away from his location. He added that the drive would incorporate a mix of driving on city streets and the highway.

In a response to the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley club, which recently interviewed Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO said that in the next FSD Beta update, 10.13, the software should have notable improvements when completing a turn at a roundabout. Elon Musk was responding to a video showing how the current version of FSD Beta completed a roundabout.

We’re going deep on roundabouts! Should get noticeably better with 10.13. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2022

Roundabouts have been a challenge for Tesla’s FSD Beta system. Sometimes it’s able to complete the turn. At other times the owner has to intervene. However, judging from the videos uploaded by Frenchie, John, and many other FSD Beta testers, it seems Tesla FSD Beta is improving with each update. And with every update, Tesla is closer to its goal of achieving smooth and reliable self driving and solving real-world AI.

I reached out to Frenchie to see if he wanted to share any more thoughts about the drive and the latest update. He told me that Tesla has been improving steadily since opening its FSD Beta program to early adopters. He added that the leadership of Tesla and Elon Musk is making the future of autonomy bright.

“Since October 2020, Tesla has opened their FSD Beta software to public early adopters. Each software updates bring a myriad of improvements. Some are obvious but some are in the background (not user-facing).

“With the latest version of FSD (10.12.2), I wanted to give my viewers a glance at what the future of autonomy will be. While the software is not perfect, it is undeniably improving at Plaid speed (neck-breaking!).

“While you can safely go from point A to point B with zero intervention, Tesla’s next big challenge will be to go to a unified stack to manage all environments (Highways, AutoPark, Summon etc..).

“With the excellent work from the Tesla team and Elon’s leadership, I’m confident this will be tackled relatively soon. The future of autonomy is bright and Tesla is leading it! (sorry Mary!).”

That “sorry, Mary” is a reference to the General Motors CEO Mary Barra who was put forth by the Biden administration as the EV market leader. Not only has GM fought EV progress, but it is well known for killing its first EV.

Despite GM’s much lower EV sales and even efforts to weaken fuel economy regulations, President Biden has had big words of praise for Mary, claiming that GM electrified the entire automotive industry and that Mary changed the whole story. This, as we all know, is entirely a false statement since it was actually Tesla that has led the industry and is continuing to lead the entire automotive industry into the EV space at a faster and faster pace.

