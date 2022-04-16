Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Scale At The Heart Of Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Published

Scale and Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 came up during Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent TED Talks interview. Head of TED, Chris Anderson interviewed Elon Musk, and shortly after a random musical interruption, Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3 came up. I’d previously written a short article about what we might expect Elon to share in the next chapter of Tesla’s Master Plan, and I suspected that artificial intelligence would be part of this plan.

Anderson asked why scale mattered and why Elon was obsessed with it. He added that Elon previously mentioned that scale was at the heart of Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. Elon replied:

“In order to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy, there must be scale, because we’ve got to transition a vast economy that is currently overly dependent on fossil fuels to a sustainable energy economy.

“The energy’s got to be sustainably generated with wind, solar, hydro, geothermal; I’m a believer in nuclear as well.

“Since solar and wind is intermittent, you have to have stationary storage batteries, and then we’re going to transition all transport to electric. If we do those things, we have a sustainable energy future. The faster we do those things, the less risk we put to the environment.

“Sooner is better, and so, scale is very important. It’s not about press releases, it’s about tonnage. What was the tonnage of batteries produced, and obviously done in a sustainable way? And our estimate is approximately 300 terawatt-hours of battery storage is needed to transition transport, electricity, and heating and cooling to a fully electric situation.

“There may be some different estimates out there, but our estimate is 300 terawatt-hours.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Gravity Adds Tesla Model Y To Fleet Of NYC Yellow Taxi Cabs

Gravity, which announced its all-electric vehicle fleet of New York City yellow cabs last year, is adding Tesla Model Y vehicles to its fleet,...

5 hours ago
Snow Lake Lithium CEO on NASDAQ Snow Lake Lithium CEO on NASDAQ

Cars

Snow Lake Lithium Part 1: “More Lithium, Please!” on CleanTech Talk

The EV revolution needs clean lithium mining if it's going to make a big impact on climate change.

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk’s TED Talk: AI, Tesla & The SEC, His Love For Humanity

Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sat down with Chris Anderson this week, head of TED, for an interview where his love for humanity...

1 day ago

Batteries

We Don’t Need Nickel From Russia

We don’t need nickel from Russia. There is a critical need for nickel and other EV battery metals worldwide, but we don’t need to...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.