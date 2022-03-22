Tesla Master Plan Part 3 — Coming Soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared on Twitter that he’s working on Master Plan Part 3. Tesla’s success, which is shocking to those who thought that Tesla would fail, is based on a well-thought-out master plan that evolved into two parts. Now, Elon’s continuing that evolution into three parts and I’m excited to see what he has in store.

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

Recap of Tesla Master Plan Part 1 and Part 2

The initial plan, The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan, was published in 2006. Fast forward 10 years later, and CleanTechnica’s Zach Shahan wrote this article about how that plan was coming to life. In that original Master Plan, Elon shared his goal of bringing an EV revolution to life. Doing so would help guide the world into a future that is more sustainable and less reliant on fossil fuels. Zach wrote that 2015 article (6 years ago) and showed that Elon’s plan was already coming to life and shaping various aspects of society.

In 2016, Elon Musk tweeted that he was working on Tesla Master Plan, Part Deux. Zach noted in this article that the original Master Plan was pretty simple and written about a company that Elon didn’t expect to succeed. The second Master Plan, in contrast, included solar, robotaxis, semi trucks, pickup trucks, autonomy, and manufacturing — a broader range of technologies and topics.

What Can We Expect Elon To Share In Master Plan Part 3?

Now, I’m not inside Elon’s head, and although I have a few crystal balls lying around (I’m a mineral collector), I don’t particularly know how to use them to see the future. However, I’ve been to Tesla’s AI Day event. I was there when Elon unveiled the Optimus Bot. I was there when someone dressed up as Opti danced on the stage with enthusiasm. I suspect the next Master Plan will build upon the first two, but that it will probably focus mostly on artificial intelligence, the Tesla AI bot, creating solutions to inflation, and perhaps Tesla’s most unique product most of all, the Gigafactory.

I have so much respect for the associates doing an honest day’s work at Tesla or SpaceX building & servicing cars, rockets, Starlinks, batteries, solar & many other things — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

In regards to AI, I think Elon’s plan may include more details as to how Tesla would solve the real-world AI challenge and solve Tesla Full Self Driving. This was also part of Part Deux, but I think Part Deux will serve as a foundation for Part 3 in this sense.

Elon’s tweets above show his passion for wanting to create solutions that make the world a better place for everyone. I’m looking forward to Master Plan Part 3, and am curious to see if I’m right about any of those topics.

Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

