Tesla Owners Are Taking Over California Again This Summer

Tesla owners in California are taking over again this summer. August 6th may seem far off, but tickets are now available for the second annual and largest Tesla owners event in California, and you may want to get some as soon as possible.

The location will be at Fields at Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo and will feature a meet & greet with Tesla YouTubers and influencers, will include test driving Arcimoto’s all-electric fun utility vehicles, will display an assembly of rare and original Tesla Roadsters, will include activities for the kids, will provide an exhibitor expo of unique Tesla accessories, products and services, and more.

John with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley told me in a message on Twitter that this will be the biggest Tesla community event on the continent.

“This will be the largest Tesla community event in North America and we are so excited to gather all the owners from across the nation into one place and have an awesome get-together.

“We will have a representation of the majority of clubs in California but we are expecting 2,000-3,000 people.”

“We will have an awesome panel of speakers like Sandy Munro, Gali Filche, Ross Gerber, and many others along with great content from sponsors for all things Tesla.

Registration will be per person, not per car. Children 18 and under are free and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to 17 Strong, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides victory trips to young adults ages 18-40 after they have battled a life-threatening illness.

The victory trips are vacations or experiences that allow the recovering patient and a companion to spend time recuperating and resetting while also partaking in a lifelong dream. The nonprofit describes it as an opportunity to inspire hope and celebrate their victory over the illness or cancer while starting a new chapter in life. The focus on young adults 18–40 is inspired by the fact that many wish-fulfillment organizations stop at the age of 18. 17Strong focuses on filling the gap of young adults who are often forgotten.

This is the same event that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he might attend. If he does, there’s a decent chance that he would bring the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla owners taking over California are not only inspiring the community around sustainability and Tesla, but will also help survivors of illnesses and cancer restart their lives with a dream vacation. What’s not to love?

