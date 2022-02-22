Connect with us

Tesla Cybertruck in NYC on May 8th, 2021. Image courtesy of Mira Shahan & Brendan Miles for CleanTechnica.

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Will Probably Bring Cybertruck To Tesla Takeover

Published

Elon Musk will probably bring the Tesla Cybertruck to the Tesla Takeover in August.

In a tweet on Twitter, John from Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley shared photos of last year’s event and tagged Elon Musk and a few others. Elon indicated he’d “probably” take the Cybertruck to the event. Assuming that Elon would attend with the Cybertruck is normal, but you never really know. John asked if Elon himself is coming to the event or if it would just be the Cybertruck? Hopefully we’ll get an answer soon. Or maybe you’ll just have to wait until August.

The Tesla Takeover event will take place in California at the Fields at Madonna Inn in Obispo, CA. It is expected to be the largest Tesla owners event in California in 2022. Tesla owners and supports will get to connect with Tesla YouTube influencers, take part in educational workshops and seminars, showcase and take part in a contest of the best-customized Teslas, and more. There will also be an assembly of rare and original Tesla Roasters as well as an exhibition of unique Tesla accessories, services, and products.

Tickets are $30 and you can RSVP here.

John added that if Elon was able to make the event, he would love to interview him on stage. He added that he appreciated that Elon even considered this event.

I think it is one of Elon’s positive traits that he really cares about and listens to owners and fans. He listens to us while acknowledging those of us who share ideas and suggestions with him on Twitter. He’s even acknowledged some of my own ideas, including recently suggesting that SpaceX accept Dogecoin for Starlink and the merch store.

No other CEO is like Elon Musk. They don’t interact on Twitter as often as he does with his supporters, and they certainly don’t incorporate our ideas or suggestions for their products. I think this is important for customer relations. It’s no wonder that Tesla is a well-loved brand by its customers. Its CEO listens to them.

I’m going to try to attend the Tesla Takeover in August. Hopefully the hurricane season isn’t so rough on us this year.

 
