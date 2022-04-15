Connect with us

Botswana Invites Local & International Companies To Express An Interest In Manufacturing EVs In The Country

The Government of Botswana, through the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) invites local and international companies with track records and relevant experience to express their interest in manufacturing electric vehicles and related components in Botswana. This EOI aims to develop the local electromobility industry to contribute towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing towards Botswana’s other developmental objectives towards industry.

The government intends to partner with reputable manufacturers to establish an e-mobility industry in Botswana. The government will also create an enabling environment to achieve the desired outcomes. It is envisioned that the partnership will manufacture EVs and related components in Botswana to supply locally manufactured EVs for local and regional markets. Botswana partner agencies cited in the EOI include The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation (BITRI), Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA), and the Botswana Development Corporation.

The government intends to partner with reputable manufacturers to establish an e-mobility industry in Botswana to achieve socio-economic benefits through local production of an element or elements of the e-mobility value chain. The government would create an enabling environment to achieve the potential benefits. The Government of Botswana is looking at sedans (private) passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, and public transport (city bus) segments for this electrification drive.

More information on this EOI, as well as the full EOI document, may be obtained, or be forwarded either in writing, facsimile, or email from:

Executive Director – eMobility programme

Email: emaje@bitri.co.bw

Phone Number (+267) 360 7500

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS AND CLOSING DATE

Expressions of Interests clearly marked “MANUFACTURING OF AN ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN BOTSWANA” should be hand delivered or via courier to:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry c/o Chief Executive Officer

Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

Plot 54351, Off PG Matante Road,

Central Business District (CBD)

Exponential Building

Gaborone

Tel: +267 3633300

Fax: +267 3181941/ +267 3170452

The EOI should reach the above address not later than 12th May 2022 at 1600 hours (Botswana time)

It is really good to see Botswana taking a lead on this. The Southern African region has significant amounts of important materials and minerals for battery electric vehicle production. Neighboring South Africa has manganese, Zimbabwe has lithium, nickel, and graphite, Zambia has copper, Mozambique has graphite and already has supply arrangement that will provide graphite to Tesla. An EV manufacturing hub in Southern Africa could unlock much needed beneficial opportunities for all these resources.

 
