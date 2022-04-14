Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Genesis Speedium Electric Coupe Concept

Cars

Genesis X Speedium Coupe Is The New Bentley Continental

Named after a Korean racetrack, the X Speedium concept is set to electrify the luxury coupe market.

Published

Big, sporty coupes are luxury plays. They’re less practical than SUVs or sedans, more form than function— heck, they even take up more real estate to park by virtue of their longer doors. Since its launch as a 2003 model, the undisputed king of the personal luxo-coupe has been the Bentley Continental. There’s a new challenger coming, though, and it’s coming from Korea.

Meet the all-electric Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept. The car made its debut at Genesis House New York, a cultural space in Manhattan’s Meat-packing District, and incorporates a whole lot of visual DNA from the electric Genesis G80 sedan (that’s a good thing), while “looking ahead” to the next wave of Genesis’ luxury EV brand. So much so, in fact, Hyundai says it’s a mistake to think of the X Speedium Coupe as a “conventional” concept car.

“This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis CEO and former design director at Bentley and Lamborghini. “This isn’t a show car — it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis DNA.”

Let’s look at that DNA. Up front, the X Speedium coupe features the same “Two Lines” headlight look of the G80, but they’ve evolved into a full-width styling element that the company says encompasses the shape of the brand’s “crest” grille. The look carries that “wing face” well.

Genesis X Speedium Coupe

Genesis X Speedium electric coupe

Image courtesy Genesis.

The rest of the car carries those same visual cues. The look is very Bentley, but evolved to the 2020s, whereas the Continental still feels very much like a car designed in the early ‘aughts. Maybe the best car designed in the early ‘aughts, but the rest of the world is moving on. For his part, Donckerwolke is looking for something new. Something a bit more balanced. “We are giving each design element space to breathe,” he says. “It’s not about making the design elements compete with each other, but about orchestrating the elements so that they complement and respect one another.”

That’s all well and good. And, besides, no one but me and Steve Hanley will probably ever notice the influence of the Jensen Interceptor in the X Speedium coupe’s roofline and window treatment,  right? I probably won’t even mention it, then.

You can check out a few more pictures of the X Speedium coupe (named after a Korean racetrack in the city of Inje, and, “the passion for motorsport it inspired in Genesis designers,” obviously), then let us know what you think of the big electric coupe from Korea Alabama in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

US Auto Sales Down 18% In 1st Quarter Of 2022 vs. 2019, Tesla Sales Up 256%

Following up on US auto sales reports for the 4th quarter of 2021 as well as the full year 2021 compared to 2020 and...

4 days ago

Cars

US Tesla Sales Up 93% In 2021 vs. 2019 While US Auto Sales Down 12%

US auto sales in 2019 were down 1.4% to 1.6% compared to 2018. That was before COVID-19 hit the United States and destroyed the...

4 days ago

Cars

US Auto Sales Declined 22–23% In Q4 2021

It’s been a busy beginning of the year already, and we’ll have more to report on that shortly, but let’s first take a stroll...

5 days ago

Cars

Jeep: Electric Wrangler Magneto Does 0-60 MPH in 2.0 Seconds

Are you the type of gearhead who keeps a wish-list of off-road parts on a notepad somewhere? Because Jeep found it.

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.