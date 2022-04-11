Dealers Getting Squeezed By Charger Installers — Dealer Digest #4

Episode 4 of our ongoing Dealer Digest podcast series looks at the superfast DC chargers car dealers are being required to install, and the problems they’re facing. Will local dealers end up spending the hundreds of thousands of dollars it’ll take to do business in the next decade, or will they have to sell out to the big boys?

In this episode, we look at a some of the ways dealers can approach the question of EV charging from the point of view of their traditional business model and in the context of having every car ready to test drive all the time, and whether or not it even makes sense for new car dealers to have DC fast-charging on site in the first place. Finally, we ask whether or not these six-figure payouts might be karmic retribution for decades of dealers ripping off their customers.

Finally, we look at the continuing trend of small, single-rooftop dealerships selling to the giant dealer groups like Lithia and Penske. Once the small stores are gone, will the big corporate stores be any different than other monopolies? Check out the newest Dealer Digest episode here, then let us know what you think in the comments.

Dealer Digest | Episode #4

Show Notes DD:EP04

In this episode, we talk about some of the sticker shock car dealers are getting when they see the cost of installing a DC fast charger on their lot. Is it something they really need?

We mention SplitVolt and NeoCharge as clever consumer products that make EV charging on 220 (Level 2) easier than ever, and how they could give dealersships a “third way” to consider getting (or keeping!) their fixed ops departments “EV ready.”

We talk about the big dealer groups betting billions of dollars on the fact that the dealer model is not going away— but is that real life, or a by-product of that old corporate “growth for the sake of growth” mindset that companies share with cancer cells?

