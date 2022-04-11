Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Cadillac charging stations

Cars

Dealers Getting Squeezed By Charger Installers — Dealer Digest #4

Are car dealers getting some karmic payback with six-figure installation bills? Maybe!

Published

Episode 4 of our ongoing Dealer Digest podcast series looks at the superfast DC chargers car dealers are being required to install, and the problems they’re facing. Will local dealers end up spending the hundreds of thousands of dollars it’ll take to do business in the next decade, or will they have to sell out to the big boys?

CleanTech TALK - Podcast Logo

In this episode, we look at a some of the ways dealers can approach the question of EV charging from the point of view of their traditional business model and in the context of having every car ready to test drive all the time, and whether or not it even makes sense for new car dealers to have DC fast-charging on site in the first place. Finally, we ask whether or not these six-figure payouts might be karmic retribution for decades of dealers ripping off their customers.

Finally, we look at the continuing trend of small, single-rooftop dealerships selling to the giant dealer groups like Lithia and Penske. Once the small stores are gone, will the big corporate stores be any different than other monopolies? Check out the newest Dealer Digest episode here, then let us know what you think in the comments.

Dealer Digest | Episode #4

Show Notes DD:EP04

In this episode, we talk about some of the sticker shock car dealers are getting when they see the cost of installing a DC fast charger on their lot. Is it something they really need?

We mention SplitVolt and NeoCharge as clever consumer products that make EV charging on 220 (Level 2) easier than ever, and how they could give dealersships a “third way” to consider getting (or keeping!) their fixed ops departments “EV ready.”

We talk about the big dealer groups betting billions of dollars on the fact that the dealer model is not going away— but is that real life, or a by-product of that old corporate “growth for the sake of growth” mindset that companies share with cancer cells?

Click the SoundCloud player above to hear the episode, or you can listen on AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSpotify, or Stitcher.

Original content from CleanTechnica.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Drone inspects transmission tower Drone inspects transmission tower

Autonomous Vehicles

Buzz Solutions Takes Out 50% Of Grid Inspection Image Effort & Duration

The data volumes are staggering, the need to inspect them is increasing significantly, and there aren't enough people to do the work. Enter Buzz...

April 2, 2022

Clean Transport

Kia Partners With Currently to Bring Electric Car Charging to You

In the future, the charging stations will find you!

March 29, 2022
electric car electric car

Cars

Starbucks Wants To Woo Electric Car Drivers With More EV Chargers

Starbucks is adding DC fast chargers for its US customers.

March 28, 2022
shell ev charging station in uk shell ev charging station in uk

Cars

UK Plans To Add 300,000 New EV Chargers By 2030

By 2030, the UK wants 5 times more EV chargers than the number of gas pumps it has today.

March 28, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.