Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Over the air updates
Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Cars

Volkswagen Over-The-Air Software Upgrade May Require A Dealer Visit

Volkswagen’s over-the-air update program hits a glitch.

Published

Tesla pioneered the idea of the over-the-air software update for electric cars. What used to be considered unusual — getting updates via the internet — is now the default solution for today’s EVs, which are as much computers on wheels as they are vehicles.

Volkswagen has fully embraced the transition to electric transportation as much as any traditional automaker. Not only is it planning new, more efficient factories to make them, it is running those factories on renewable energy and working to reduce carbon emissions in its supply chain. It has also made over-the-air updates available on its electric cars.

Over-The-Air Updates Aren’t Easy

Volkswagen

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Cars today have dozens of systems that are controlled by computers. Batteries require management systems, drive-by-wire steering and braking systems need redundancy to make them as safe as conventional controls with mechanical components, and regenerative braking requires special control algorithms. And then there are the navigation and driver assist features that need to be coordinated with infotainment systems. No wonder Volkswagen says that in the future, its cars may come with up to 300 million lines of computer code embedded within their operating computers.

It’s pretty well known that Volkswagen has had software issues with its new ID.-branded electric cars. Thousands of them were parked for months waiting for computer engineers to fix glitches before they could be delivered to customers. Recently, the company announced its latest 3.0 software upgrade, which is supposed to deal with many of the operating bugs embedded in earlier versions and offer many enhancements driver want.

Now comes word that many of those ID.-badged cars will need to be brought back to a franchised Volkswagen dealer to be worked on by a factory trained technician before the 3.0 software package can be installed and activated. Having to bring your car to a dealer to fix things was supposed to be one of the things that over-the-air updates were supposed to eliminate. Hopefully, this will be the one and only time owners of Volkswagen EVs will have to do this. Cars leaving the factory today will not be affected.

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport reports that it has learned from the company that all VW ID.3 and ID.4 vehicles already out there will have to return to a dealer as part of a “voluntary” service campaign, which will affect about 200,000 owners. According to Electrive, the purpose of the dealer visit is to bring the existing fleet up to as uniform a software status as possible. “We have noticed that there are currently still a lot of vehicles on the road with very different software statuses,” the company says. The ID.3 and ID.4 cars will first have to receive software version 2.4 at the dealership before the version 3.0 software can be installed over the air.

There is a bright side to this. Volkswagen says dealers will install a new 12 volt battery free of charge at the time of the software upgrade. The new battery is significantly more cycle-resistant and better able to cope with the high energy requirements of an electric car. The 12 volt battery that came with the cars originally might not have been able to cope with the complex over-the-air update to software 3.0.

So there is some good news and some bad news, but the EV revolution continues to roll forward nonetheless. Mistakes are the best teachers. Volkswagen has made plenty of them as it tries to turn itself into one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world. At least it learns from them and continues to move forward. If you already own an ID. car from VW, don’t fret. Your car will soon be better than the day you brought it home. That’s something few owners of conventional vehicles ever get to say.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Passat Volkswagen Passat

Cars

Volkswagen Recalls More Than 100,000 PHEVs For Fire Risk

Volkswagen Group is recalling 100,000 cars for fire risk. But which cars?

4 days ago

Cars

Spring Electric Taxi, VinFast Electric Car Factory in USA, Rolls-Royce Spectre — EV News Update

Last week was an exciting week for electric car news. Hopefully it will slow down more unhappy global changes, like the Conger Ice Shelf...

5 days ago

Clean Transport

Tesla & German Auto Industry’s Varied Tech Paths

Tesla’s Elon Musk is capturing the attention of Germany’s finest in the auto sector. Der Spiegel reports on Tesla’s agility and creative management of the chip...

5 days ago
LFP battery LFP battery

Batteries

LFP Battery News — Is The End Of Nickel In Sight?

LFP batteries will see higher demand as prices for nickel soar.

March 31, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.