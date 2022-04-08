DeLorean Will Debut FOUR New Models in 2022

The official launch of the reborn DeLorean Motor Cars DMC 12 EVolved is 90 days away— but it’s won’t be alone. The new DMC’s CEO Joost de Vries came on my Electrify News Podcast for a one-on-one interview, where he explained that the real story behind the reborn brand is much, much bigger than we first realized.

While he may not be as famous as Texas “Cowboy” Elon Musk or Peter Rawlinson, but DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries has played a role in almost every major EV startup of the modern era (say, post-2008). With stints at both Tesla and Fisker, Joost knows the space well— but, more importantly, he is an automotive enthusiast of the highest order, with a deep industry knowledge and an even deeper passion for sporty electric cars.

Joost still has his original Tesla Roadster, in fact. And that morsel of trivia alone is worth liking the guy. Now that he’s sitting in the big chair at DeLorean, though, he’s giving us even more reasons to like him by promising a driving experience that is the exact opposite of Tesla and its Full Self Driving / Robotaxi in a tube ambitions. DeVries is adamant that the new EVolved DMC will not be a “shield” against the road, but an open invitation to engage with the road. A true “driver’s car,” in other words— and I (for one) couldn’t be more excited.

But the bigger news isn’t about what the new electric DeLorean sportscar will be like. Instead, it’s that the new electric DeLorean sportscar is only one of many new DeLorean models that will be rolled out this year. “We need a sports car to relaunch the brand, but the ambition of the brand is to be a full line manufacturer,” explains de Vries. “We cannot survive on a coupe. I don’t care how cool it is, but the volumes don’t justify the investment, or the long-term perspective of what the investment requires. You are going to see other products from us.”

What kind of product remains to be seen, but I’ve heard tell of a DeLorean sedan, a DeLorean city bus, and even a DeLorean van, so you can guess where my money’d go. Heck, you can take a look at the old Lamborghini Marco Polo concept— which began life as a proposed DeLorean DMC-24 sedan, before that whole “cocaine” thing happened— for yourself, below. It’s sick.

Lamborghini Marco Polo Concept

We won’t have long to wait. De Vries is busy building out the company’s new San Antonio office space and commuting back and forth to Italy to oversee the progress on the four new DeLorean models set to debut at the Pebble Beach Concours this August, and promises to show us a complete, forty year history of the brand that never was. A sort of “secret history,” you know?

“If you go back to the original designers, they never stopped working on DeLorean,” explains de Vries. “They kept drawing DeLorean cars, all through the 90s and 2000s, and that is the story we will tell … (at Pebble Beach) you will see the 1990 DeLorean, and the 2000 DeLorean, and the 2010 DeLorean all the way to the 2023 DeLorean … it’s up to us now, to tell that story.” (That’s four. I checked.)

I’m excited. Take a listen to the latest episode of my Electrify News Podcast, below, and let us know if you’re as excited as I am in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

