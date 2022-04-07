Electric Vehicles Could Save North Carolinians $92 Billion, Avoid 679 Hospital Visits

RALEIGH, NC — North Carolina can avoid 679 hospital visits and save $92 billion by transitioning to zero-emission electric vehicles and trucks, according to a new report. North Carolina Transportation Electrification Roadmap illustrates North Carolina’s pathway to develop light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicle electrification policies that support clean and reliable transportation for all North Carolinians. The report was prepared by ERM and commissioned by NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

ERM outlined three vehicle electrification scenarios for the state, with the most aggressive scenario delivering the most far-reaching climate and health benefits for North Carolina by 2050, with up to $150 billion in cumulative benefits, including:

For the most aggressive scenario in the North Carolina Transportation Electrification Roadmap to come to fruition, the North Carolina General Assembly and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality must adopt several core policies, including the Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Truck, and the NOx Omnibus Rules—along with significant emissions reductions from the power sector. Along with these policies, additional actions are needed to target zero-emission vehicle deployment and provide benefits to the communities of color and low-income communities who are suffering a disproportionate share of transportation pollution.

“North Carolina has the opportunity to do much more to move forward electric vehicles in the state and ensure that residents are breathing in fewer pollutants,” said Kathy Harris, Clean Vehicles and Fuels Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). “The benefits outlined in the ERM report—including improved air quality, reductions in climate warming greenhouse gas emissions, utility customer savings, and vehicle owner savings— will put the state on a pathway that centers climate action around equity and affordability for all North Carolinians.”

“E2’s North Carolina business members understand that clean vehicle policies provide an important market direction that drives in-state investment, job creation, and business savings,” said Zach Amittay, Southeast Advocate at E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs). “With state policymakers working to stimulate economic development and reduce business costs, this report shows that electric vehicle policy leadership will be good for North Carolina’s economy and environment.”

E2 developed this fact sheet summarizing the economic benefits outlined by the report.

Kathy Harris & Luis Martinez continue: “The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in North Carolina. To reduce this pollution and improve residents’ health, the state should adopt standards that increase the number of electric trucks, buses, and cars (EVs) that are on our roads, as well as implement additional policies that support clean transportation. Improving the health of all North Carolinians, while reducing transportation sector pollution, is not just the right thing to do but makes sense economically.”

Advanced Clean Cars II — This rule works to reduce smog-causing pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector while also requiring vehicle manufactures to sell an increasing number of electric vehicles in adopting states. California is currently in the process of finalizing the second iteration of this program, but 15 states have previously adopted the “Advanced Clean Cars I” program.

The Advanced Clean Truck Rule (ACT) — The ACT Rule requires an increasing percentage of new trucks purchased in the State to be EVs beginning in the 2025 model year.

The NOx Omnibus Rule — this regulation requires an additional 75 percent reduction in NOx emissions from engines in new gasoline and diesel trucks sold between model year 2025 and 2026, and a 90 percent reduction for trucks being sold beginning in the 2027 model year.

While these standards are important foundations for the state to reduce emissions from the transportation sector, North Carolina will need to implement and adopt additional policies and programs to support the “core policies” ensuring all communities will benefit from a clean transportation future.

Clean Vehicles Provide Significant Benefits to North Carolina

The analysis from ERM highlights the major benefits that North Carolina can anticipate through the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II, ACT, and NOx Omnibus Rules. The report models three scenarios:

The “Medium Scenario” adopted the Biden Administration’s EV goal of achieving 50 percent of new passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks sold to be zero emission vehicles by 2030 and includes North Carolina fully adopting the ACT and NOx Omnibus rules.

adopted the Biden Administration’s EV goal of achieving 50 percent of new passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks sold to be zero emission vehicles by 2030 and includes North Carolina fully adopting the ACT and NOx Omnibus rules. The “High Scenario” adopted the proposed ACC II regulation and included the full adoption of both the ACT and NOx Omnibus Rules. Additionally, the scenario increases the ACT program overtime resulting in 100 percent of all M/HDV sales being ZEV after 2040.

adopted the proposed ACC II regulation and included the full adoption of both the ACT and NOx Omnibus Rules. Additionally, the scenario increases the ACT program overtime resulting in 100 percent of all M/HDV sales being ZEV after 2040. A “High (Clean Grid) Scenario” used the same vehicle adoption trajectories as the High Scenario, but also includes a clean electric grid mix based on North Carolina’s HB951 Legislation.

The report found that cumulative benefits from these scenarios could reach $150 billion by 2050, including:

Approximately $92 billion in net savings from annual incremental EV purchase costs for both LDVs and M/HDVs, annual incremental charging infrastructure costs, annual incremental low NOx (LNOx) ICE vehicle purchase costs, savings from vehicle maintenance costs, and annual charging infrastructure maintenance costs;

Almost $52 billion in the monetized value of GHG, NOx, and PM reductions; and

Over $7 billion in utility net revenue.

Additional benefits from these scenarios include:

$12.5 billion in public health benefits.

Preventing over 1,000 deaths, 670 hospitalizations, and 630,000 restricted activity days.

$1.2 billion in annual charging infrastructure investments.

Vehicle lifetime fuel savings of $6,000 for cars and $34,000 for trucks.

Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) also released a factsheet highlighting the benefits of the rules if the State was to adopt Advanced Clean Cars, Advanced Clean Trucks, and the Heavy-Duty Omnibus rules.

Policy Roadmap to Support Electrification

In addition to the aforementioned standards and regulations, North Carolina will need to adopt additional policies and programs to support the transition to an electric transportation future. In particular, the report pays close attention to equity concerns and provides suggestions to address them across the various sections. The ERM report also considers current barriers to widespread EV adoption and provides recommendations on complementary policies and programs that the state should consider, in addition to adoption of ACCII, ACT, and the NOx Omnibus Rule. Recommendations include:

Infrastructure Development:

Develop a charging rebate program

Develop effective curbside charging and parking strategies

Partner with utilities to offer technical expertise

Ensure sustained engagement with leaders in disproportionately impacted communities at all stages of the planning process

Vehicle Financing:

Allocate funding across the truck sector to address unique sector needs

Introduce flexibility to finance vehicles and infrastructure

Adopt a rebate program to offset the upfront costs of EVs

Provide incentives for used electric vehicles

Education and Outreach

Develop a workplace ZEV training program

Establish an EV infrastructure toolkit

State Leadership

Electrify transit and public service fleets

Encourage low-emission travel

North Carolina has already made important strides towards a clean transportation future for everyone, including Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 246, North Carolina’s Transformation to a Clean, Equitable Economy. This executive order establishes a goal of at least 1,250,000 new ZEV vehicles by 2030. It also created a new ZEV sales target that requires at least 50 percent of in-state sales of new vehicles to be zero emission by 2030.

These are important first steps, but to achieve the benefits that the ERM report identified, the Tar Heel State needs to move forward not only with the “Core Policies” but also additional complementary policies that establish equitable programs and drive the state towards clean, electric trucks and buses.

Originally published by NRDC.

