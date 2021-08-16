Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Low-rise Paris skyline and sunset. Image by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Buildings

Cities Like Paris May Be Optimal Urban Form For Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Published

Originally published by College of Engineering & Applied Science | University of Colorado Boulder.

Researchers at CU Boulder are part of a newly published study that finds that low-rise, high-density environments like those found in Paris are the optimal urban form when looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over their whole life cycle.

The work, recently published in npj Urban Sustainability, builds on a growing debate around the design of future urban environments and was done in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University. The built environment is a big contributor to carbon emissions, global energy demand, resource consumption and waste generation. In the U.S., it accounts for 39% of all greenhouse gases emissions, while in the European Union, it accounts for 50% of all extracted materials and 42% of the final energy consumption — making it a rich area for understanding and improvement related to climate change.

Graphic from the paper showing different urban environments varying in height and density.

Jay Arehart, an author on the paper and instructor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, said the work challenges current conventional understanding that tomorrow’s cities must be densely packed and stretch upwards to address and curb greenhouse gas emissions. The idea being that tall buildings make optimal use of space, reduce operational energy use for heating and cooling and enable more people to be accommodated per square meter of land.

“Both the urban sprawl that we see in the suburbs of the United States and the high-rise that we see in places like New York City are not necessarily optimal,” Arehart said. “We showed that new development should focus on minimizing whole-life carbon of buildings, not just the emissions from their operations or their materials. That density is needed for a growing urban population, but height isn’t.”

The team investigated four different urban typologies — from dense-and-tall to sparse-and-low — by simulating 5,000 environments based on real-world data to establish their lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. This approach considered both premium for land (the extra land needed to build low-rise compared to high-rise) and premium for height (the extra materials to build high-rise compared to low-rise) to make comparisons fair said Francesco Pomponi, the lead author on the paper and professor at Edinburgh Napier University.

Bicycle-friendly low-rise Paris. Image by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

“We developed a novel urban density metric to measure things up as accurately as possible,” Pomponi said. “Our results show that density is indeed needed for a growing urban population, but height isn’t. So it seems the world needs more Parises and fewer Manhattans — as much as I love New York — in the next decades.”

Urban Sustainability is the newest addition to the Nature Partner Journals series.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Bicycles

How U.S. Congress Can Get Cities Moving

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. By Amanda Eaken and Sarah Kline, Federal Transportation Consultant to NRDC. The Biden administration has set an ambitious climate...

3 hours ago
concentrating solar power Solar Dynamics concentrating solar power Solar Dynamics

Clean Power

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

With support from your friendly neighborhood sewage treatment plant, concentrating solar power finally gets moment in sun.

3 days ago

Cars

New Teardrop Trailer For Electric Vehicles

How does this sound: a special camper made especially for electric vehicles that has a big battery in its floor and can charge your...

5 days ago

Clean Power

Can Water Megaprojects Save The US Desert West? (Part 1)

In the American West, water has always been a challenge. Prior to the arrival of European explorers and settlers, there’s broad evidence that droughts...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.