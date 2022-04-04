Blue Bird Largest Order of Electric School Buses, BYD & Shell Charging Team Up — EV News Update

Along with a long list of cool electric car stories, there has been a boom in electric truck, electric van, and electric bus news in the past week. Scroll down below to see the full list of stories.

Electric Bus News

Charged up and ready to go! Metro’s battery bus fleet celebrates opening of charging facility and beginning of battery-electric bus service

The Mobility House offsets over $1M for King County Metro’s first-of-its-kind, electric bus charging installation

Environmentally-friendly investment by Grudziądz in Solaris e-buses

Blue Bird receives largest single order of electric school buses in its history

Novi Sad to become the first Serbian city to operate Solaris e-buses

472 more Hamburg city buses will be electric in the future

£8.4 millon secured for more electric buses in York

Zakopane enhances its eco-friendly municipal transport with zero-emission Urbino 12 electric buses

Electric Truck News

Volta Trucks raises €230M and confirms the arrival of the world’s first purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle in Spain

Forest River and Lightning eMotors expand partnership to offer factory-certified all-electric repower program for shuttle buses and passenger vans

Lightning eMotors reports financial results for 4th quarter and full year 2021

Record order from Maersk for Volvo electric trucks

Hino Trucks begins real-world testing and validation of Allison’s next-generation fully electric axle on track for production launch

Ecovolta electrifies Traxter for Stoos railways

Founded in 2012, Orange EV now has the most zero emission trucks operating in the U.S.

Oshkosh defense receives first order for next-generation delivery vehicle fleet

Volvo Trucks receives order of 50 Volvo VNR electric trucks for WattEV’s truck-as-a-service Start Up

Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride

Einride and A.P. Moller-Maersk partner for largest ever electrification of heavy-duty road freight

GoFor and Odin Automotive partner to launch new last-mile commercial EV delivery Platform in North America

Full-electric Volta Zero touches down in Milan on its latest European tour

USPS places order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles; 10,019 To Be Electric

EV Charging News

Bicester tech startup signs deal to build Malaysia’s electric vehicle charging network

“Bicester-based tech start-up EZ-Charge has opened the door to huge international growth by signing a contract that will see its technology form the backbone of a new electric vehicle charging network in Malaysia.

“He said: “We intend to make the development of charging stations cheaper compared to overseas.”

“With localised manufacturing and technology development, we believe in developing this technology as well as providing talent in the end-to-end process of, design, testing, prototype, commissioning.”

BYD and Shell partner on EV charging across China and Europe

Tenfold expansion in chargepoints by 2030 as government drives EV revolution

bp to invest £1 billion in UK EV charging infrastructure

Lucid Motors offers drivers to charge for free in Canada

Charging an electric vehicle in the Canadian winter

ChargePoint offers Toyota bZ4X drivers a seamless charging experience at home and away

Andersen launches first electric vehicle charger with in-built camouflage technology

Good Move: How Europe is leading the world in making cities better by changing the way we move

Battery News

Theion Appoints Dr. Ulrich Ehmes as CEO; unveils crystal battery for all mobile applications

The basis of the implementation of 3-D printed sodium-ion batteries will be ready for the market by 2025

Orbia Fluorinated Solutions’ advanced electrolyte materials boosting performance of Amprius Technologies’ industry-leading Li-ion batteries

Win-Win for Europe: Mineral processing facility in Finland set to increase vanadium production for Europe

Portage battery site powers clean energy transformation in Wisconsin

Enovix Announces BrakeFlow™ Technology

Biden Administration drafting order to invoke defense production act for green energy storage technology

LG Energy Solution to invest KRW 1.7 trillion in its first cylindrical battery plant in U.S.

LGES to build battery plant in Arizona

Nissan partners with Enel to launch innovative “Second Life” storage system for used electric car batteries

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to invest over $5 billion CAD in joint venture for first large scale lithium-ion battery production plant in Canada

Microvast launches new Li-ion battery cells and next-generation packs

Rio Tinto completes acquisition of Rincon lithium project

Autonomous

BYD will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion computing architecture in its new energy vehicles (NEVs) for automated driving and parking, starting in the first half of 2023.

Aurora unveils ride-hailing test fleet, based on the Toyota Sienna

Climate Change

Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica

In a world on fire, stop burning things

Other

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, Brazil becomes first ResponsibleSteel certified site in Latin America

Leapmotor Enters EV racer to capital markets with Hong Kong IPO plan

As air pollution declined, Tribal Nations got left out

Wealth biggest predictor of emissions

Billionaire Koch betting big on an electric future

SpaceX drops Starship SN20 from the first orbital flight test for a new prototype

