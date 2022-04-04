Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Ten years and 4 million miles later, Orange EV leads heavy-duty electric truck market.

Cars

Blue Bird Largest Order of Electric School Buses, BYD & Shell Charging Team Up — EV News Update

Published

Along with a long list of cool electric car stories, there has been a boom in electric truck, electric van, and electric bus news in the past week. Scroll down below to see the full list of stories.

Electric Bus News

Charged up and ready to go! Metro’s battery bus fleet celebrates opening of charging facility and beginning of battery-electric bus service

The Mobility House offsets over $1M for King County Metro’s first-of-its-kind, electric bus charging installation

Environmentally-friendly investment by Grudziądz in Solaris e-buses

Blue Bird receives largest single order of electric school buses in its history

Novi Sad to become the first Serbian city to operate Solaris e-buses

472 more Hamburg city buses will be electric in the future

£8.4 millon secured for more electric buses in York

Zakopane enhances its eco-friendly municipal transport with zero-emission Urbino 12 electric buses

Electric Truck News

Volta Trucks raises €230M and confirms the arrival of the world’s first purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle in Spain

Forest River and Lightning eMotors expand partnership to offer factory-certified all-electric repower program for shuttle buses and passenger vans

More than 50,000 existing gasoline-powered class 4 shuttle buses are eligible to be repowered with Lightning eMotors electric powertrains. (Photo: Forest River Bus)

Lightning eMotors reports financial results for 4th quarter and full year 2021

Record order from Maersk for Volvo electric trucks

Deliveries of the Volvo VNR electric trucks to Performance Team, a Maersk company, will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Hino Trucks begins real-world testing and validation of Allison’s next-generation fully electric axle on track for production launch

Ecovolta electrifies Traxter for Stoos railways

Founded in 2012, Orange EV now has the most zero emission trucks operating in the U.S.

Oshkosh defense receives first order for next-generation delivery vehicle fleet

Volvo Trucks receives order of 50 Volvo VNR electric trucks for WattEV’s truck-as-a-service Start Up

Volvo Trucks Receives Order of 50 Volvo VNR Electric Trucks for WattEV’s Truck-as-a-Service Start Up

Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride

Electric Trucks Einride_Maersk Image

Einride and A.P. Moller-Maersk partner for largest ever electrification of heavy-duty road freight

GoFor and Odin Automotive partner to launch new last-mile commercial EV delivery Platform in North America

Full-electric Volta Zero touches down in Milan on its latest European tour

USPS places order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles; 10,019 To Be Electric

Electric truck news: next-generation delivery Vehiclev fleet. Photo courtesy of Business Wire.

EV Charging News

Bicester tech startup signs deal to build Malaysia’s electric vehicle charging network

“Bicester-based tech start-up EZ-Charge has opened the door to huge international growth by signing a contract that will see its technology form the backbone of a new electric vehicle charging network in Malaysia.

“He said: “We intend to make the development of charging stations cheaper compared to overseas.”

“With localised manufacturing and technology development, we believe in developing this technology as well as providing talent in the end-to-end process of, design, testing, prototype, commissioning.”

Image courtesy of EZ-Charge.

BYD and Shell partner on EV charging across China and Europe

A BYD Han EV at a Shell Recharge site. Image courtesy of BYD.

Tenfold expansion in chargepoints by 2030 as government drives EV revolution

bp to invest £1 billion in UK EV charging infrastructure

Lucid Motors offers drivers to charge for free in Canada

Charging an electric vehicle in the Canadian winter

ChargePoint offers Toyota bZ4X drivers a seamless charging experience at home and away

Andersen launches first electric vehicle charger with in-built camouflage technology

Good Move: How Europe is leading the world in making cities better by changing the way we move

Battery News

Theion Appoints Dr. Ulrich Ehmes as CEO; unveils crystal battery for all mobile applications

The basis of the implementation of 3-D printed sodium-ion batteries will be ready for the market by 2025

Orbia Fluorinated Solutions’ advanced electrolyte materials boosting performance of Amprius Technologies’ industry-leading Li-ion batteries

Win-Win for Europe: Mineral processing facility in Finland set to increase vanadium production for Europe

Portage battery site powers clean energy transformation in Wisconsin

Enovix Announces BrakeFlow™ Technology

Biden Administration drafting order to invoke defense production act for green energy storage technology

LG Energy Solution to invest KRW 1.7 trillion in its first cylindrical battery plant in U.S.

LGES to build battery plant in Arizona

Nissan partners with Enel to launch innovative “Second Life” storage system for used electric car batteries

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to invest over $5 billion CAD in joint venture for first large scale lithium-ion battery production plant in Canada

Microvast launches new Li-ion battery cells and next-generation packs

Microvast launches new Li-ion battery cells and next-generation-packs

Rio Tinto completes acquisition of Rincon lithium project

Autonomous

BYD will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion computing architecture in its new energy vehicles (NEVs) for automated driving and parking, starting in the first half of 2023.

Aurora unveils ride-hailing test fleet, based on the Toyota Sienna

Climate Change

Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica

In a world on fire, stop burning things

Other

ArcelorMittal Tubarão, Brazil becomes first ResponsibleSteel certified site in Latin America

Mineral processing facility in Finland set to increase vanadium production for Europe

 

Leapmotor Enters EV racer to capital markets with Hong Kong IPO plan

As air pollution declined, Tribal Nations got left out

Wealth biggest predictor of emissions

Billionaire Koch betting big on an electric future

SpaceX drops Starship SN20 from the first orbital flight test for a new prototype

Check in again later for more news on what is happening in the electric vehicle world.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Nevada Governor Signs Multi-State Medium & Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle MOU to Accelerate Transportation Electrification

CARSON CITY, NV — Yesterday morning, Governor Sisolak announced he has signed a memorandum of understanding committing Nevada to work collaboratively to advance and...

2 days ago
USPS electric truck Oshkosh Defense USPS electric truck Oshkosh Defense

Clean Transport

US Postal Service To Electric Truck Fans: Don’t Drop Dead After All!

The US Postal Service is funneling more electric trucks into its fleet of 200,000 general delivery vehicles, but continues to insist that gasmobiles should...

6 days ago
electric trucks electric trucks

Clean Transport

Maersk & Einride Partner To Electric Semi Trucks To America

Maersk and Einride will add 300 electric trucks to North America.

7 days ago

Clean Transport

We Can Get To 30% Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks by 2030 — Here’s How

Electric Heavy-duty Trucks have an outsized impact on climate change and air pollution. We Can Electrify 1 in 3 of them by 2030.

March 23, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.