Blue Bird Largest Order of Electric School Buses, BYD & Shell Charging Team Up — EV News Update

Along with a long list of cool electric car stories, there has been a boom in electric truck, electric van, and electric bus news in the past week. Scroll down below to see the full list of stories.
Electric Bus News
Charged up and ready to go! Metro’s battery bus fleet celebrates opening of charging facility and beginning of battery-electric bus service
The Mobility House offsets over $1M for King County Metro’s first-of-its-kind, electric bus charging installation
Environmentally-friendly investment by Grudziądz in Solaris e-buses
Blue Bird receives largest single order of electric school buses in its history
Novi Sad to become the first Serbian city to operate Solaris e-buses
472 more Hamburg city buses will be electric in the future
£8.4 millon secured for more electric buses in York
Zakopane enhances its eco-friendly municipal transport with zero-emission Urbino 12 electric buses
Electric Truck News
Volta Trucks raises €230M and confirms the arrival of the world’s first purpose-built, full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle in Spain
Forest River and Lightning eMotors expand partnership to offer factory-certified all-electric repower program for shuttle buses and passenger vans
Lightning eMotors reports financial results for 4th quarter and full year 2021
Record order from Maersk for Volvo electric trucks
Hino Trucks begins real-world testing and validation of Allison’s next-generation fully electric axle on track for production launch
Ecovolta electrifies Traxter for Stoos railways
Founded in 2012, Orange EV now has the most zero emission trucks operating in the U.S.
Oshkosh defense receives first order for next-generation delivery vehicle fleet
Volvo Trucks receives order of 50 Volvo VNR electric trucks for WattEV’s truck-as-a-service Start Up
Einride and A.P. Moller-Maersk partner for largest ever electrification of heavy-duty road freight
GoFor and Odin Automotive partner to launch new last-mile commercial EV delivery Platform in North America
Full-electric Volta Zero touches down in Milan on its latest European tour
USPS places order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles; 10,019 To Be Electric
EV Charging News
Bicester tech startup signs deal to build Malaysia’s electric vehicle charging network
“Bicester-based tech start-up EZ-Charge has opened the door to huge international growth by signing a contract that will see its technology form the backbone of a new electric vehicle charging network in Malaysia.
“He said: “We intend to make the development of charging stations cheaper compared to overseas.”
“With localised manufacturing and technology development, we believe in developing this technology as well as providing talent in the end-to-end process of, design, testing, prototype, commissioning.”
BYD and Shell partner on EV charging across China and Europe
Tenfold expansion in chargepoints by 2030 as government drives EV revolution
bp to invest £1 billion in UK EV charging infrastructure
Lucid Motors offers drivers to charge for free in Canada
Charging an electric vehicle in the Canadian winter
ChargePoint offers Toyota bZ4X drivers a seamless charging experience at home and away
Andersen launches first electric vehicle charger with in-built camouflage technology
Good Move: How Europe is leading the world in making cities better by changing the way we move
Battery News
Theion Appoints Dr. Ulrich Ehmes as CEO; unveils crystal battery for all mobile applications
The basis of the implementation of 3-D printed sodium-ion batteries will be ready for the market by 2025
Orbia Fluorinated Solutions’ advanced electrolyte materials boosting performance of Amprius Technologies’ industry-leading Li-ion batteries
Win-Win for Europe: Mineral processing facility in Finland set to increase vanadium production for Europe
Portage battery site powers clean energy transformation in Wisconsin
Enovix Announces BrakeFlow™ Technology
Biden Administration drafting order to invoke defense production act for green energy storage technology
LG Energy Solution to invest KRW 1.7 trillion in its first cylindrical battery plant in U.S.
LGES to build battery plant in Arizona
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to invest over $5 billion CAD in joint venture for first large scale lithium-ion battery production plant in Canada
Microvast launches new Li-ion battery cells and next-generation packs
Rio Tinto completes acquisition of Rincon lithium project
Autonomous
BYD will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion computing architecture in its new energy vehicles (NEVs) for automated driving and parking, starting in the first half of 2023.
Aurora unveils ride-hailing test fleet, based on the Toyota Sienna
Climate Change
Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica
In a world on fire, stop burning things
Other
ArcelorMittal Tubarão, Brazil becomes first ResponsibleSteel certified site in Latin America
Leapmotor Enters EV racer to capital markets with Hong Kong IPO plan
As air pollution declined, Tribal Nations got left out
Wealth biggest predictor of emissions
Billionaire Koch betting big on an electric future
SpaceX drops Starship SN20 from the first orbital flight test for a new prototype
