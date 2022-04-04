Spring Electric Taxi, VinFast Electric Car Factory in USA, Rolls-Royce Spectre — EV News Update

Last week was an exciting week for electric car news. Hopefully it will slow down more unhappy global changes, like the Conger Ice Shelf collapsing in Antarctica. Scroll down below to see a plethora of positive electric car stories

Electric Car News

Mercedes-Benz USA announces pricing for new all-electric AMG EQS sedan

Bosch battery services cut costs for electric vehicle fleets

The first fully electric BMW 3 Series, tailor-made for China

Governor Steve Sisolak signs multi-state medium- and heavy-duty zero emission vehicle MOU to accelerate transportation electrification in Nevada

Spring Edition: Fresh new look announced for LEVC’s iconic TX electric taxi

All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre concludes winter testing 55km from Arctic Circle

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to build manufacturing plant in North Carolina

From VinFast: “VinFast and the government of North Carolina announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the establishment of VinFast’s first North American manufacturing plant. The company intends to invest up to $2 billion in the project’s phase 1, creating thousands of jobs.”

VinFast facility plans to employ 7,500 workers by 2027, roll out 150,000 vehicles a year

Lotus Eletre — the world’s first hyper-SUV EV — is revealed in London

Citroën Ami Electric named “Innovation of the Year” in inaugural Move Electric Awards

Concept EV9 — Kia’s evolution of the SUV

Global premier of the Electric Mustang by Charge Cars at Salon Privé London

Lucid expands presence in Canada with Toronto studio opening; expects Canadian deliveries in spring 2022

Lucid Motors offers drivers to charge for free in Canada

Polestar 2 single motor electric vehicle now available in United States

CUPRA opens order books for e-Boost derivatives alongside finance options for CUPRA Born

CUPRA to launch all-new electrified SUV in 2024

Volkswagen Group and SEAT reveal electrification plan for Spain

PERTE for the development of electric vehicles and Connected

NIO sees first batch of ET7 mass production vehicles roll off line

NIO Inc. reports unaudited 4th quarter and full year 2021 financial results

Mercedes-Benz wins landmark road monitoring programme in the Netherlands

Ford’s smart traffic lights go green for emergency vehicles

Scrutinizing at 1/1000th of a second: Crash testing the Nissan Ariya (Video)

VW postpones the market launch of the ID.5

VW restarts MEB production in Zwickau

Vitesco Technologies reports increase in sales and EBIT for FY2021 and expands e-mobility business

Breathe makes 100 Tesla cars available to hire drivers in London

Great article about electric vehicles in the New Yorker — just a couple of corrections needed

Suzuki signs MOU with the State of Gujarat for electric vehicles and battery manufacturing in India, to invest 150 billion yen toward carbon neutrality

