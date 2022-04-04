Spring Electric Taxi, VinFast Electric Car Factory in USA, Rolls-Royce Spectre — EV News Update

Last week was an exciting week for electric car news. Hopefully it will slow down more unhappy global changes, like the Conger Ice Shelf collapsing in Antarctica. Scroll down below to see a plethora of positive electric car stories
Electric Car News
Mercedes-Benz USA announces pricing for new all-electric AMG EQS sedan
Bosch battery services cut costs for electric vehicle fleets
The first fully electric BMW 3 Series, tailor-made for China
Governor Steve Sisolak signs multi-state medium- and heavy-duty zero emission vehicle MOU to accelerate transportation electrification in Nevada
Spring Edition: Fresh new look announced for LEVC’s iconic TX electric taxi
All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre concludes winter testing 55km from Arctic Circle
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to build manufacturing plant in North Carolina
From VinFast: “VinFast and the government of North Carolina announced the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the establishment of VinFast’s first North American manufacturing plant. The company intends to invest up to $2 billion in the project’s phase 1, creating thousands of jobs.”
VinFast facility plans to employ 7,500 workers by 2027, roll out 150,000 vehicles a year
Lotus Eletre — the world’s first hyper-SUV EV — is revealed in London
Citroën Ami Electric named “Innovation of the Year” in inaugural Move Electric Awards
Concept EV9 — Kia’s evolution of the SUV
Global premier of the Electric Mustang by Charge Cars at Salon Privé London
Lucid expands presence in Canada with Toronto studio opening; expects Canadian deliveries in spring 2022
Lucid Motors offers drivers to charge for free in Canada
Polestar 2 single motor electric vehicle now available in United States
CUPRA opens order books for e-Boost derivatives alongside finance options for CUPRA Born
CUPRA to launch all-new electrified SUV in 2024
Volkswagen Group and SEAT reveal electrification plan for Spain
PERTE for the development of electric vehicles and Connected
NIO sees first batch of ET7 mass production vehicles roll off line
NIO Inc. reports unaudited 4th quarter and full year 2021 financial results
Mercedes-Benz wins landmark road monitoring programme in the Netherlands
Ford’s smart traffic lights go green for emergency vehicles
Scrutinizing at 1/1000th of a second: Crash testing the Nissan Ariya (Video)
VW postpones the market launch of the ID.5
VW restarts MEB production in Zwickau
Vitesco Technologies reports increase in sales and EBIT for FY2021 and expands e-mobility business
Breathe makes 100 Tesla cars available to hire drivers in London
Great article about electric vehicles in the New Yorker — just a couple of corrections needed
Suzuki signs MOU with the State of Gujarat for electric vehicles and battery manufacturing in India, to invest 150 billion yen toward carbon neutrality