Tesla’s Model X SUV Takes on Some Sleek, Sexy Supercars — Drag Race!

Have you ever seen a Porsche or Lamborghini drag racing a full-size luxury SUV? Probably not. But times have changed. Tesla Model X Plaid has the guts to face some of the sexiest supercars on the dragstrip.

YouTube channel DragTimes brings us the thrill and excitement of watching a 5,390 lb (2,445 kg) Tesla Model X Plaid dishonoring the internal combustion engine (ICE) superstars.

In a previous test, DragTimes was able to confirm that Tesla Model X Plaid is the world’s quickest, most powerful SUV when it comes to 0-60 mph acceleration and 1/4 mile times.

Model X Plaid vs. Porsche 992 Turbo S

Porsche 992 Turbo S is currently the quickest production car from the German luxury performance carmaker. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Twin-Turbo engine drivetrain of the 992 Turbo S can produce 650 hp of power.

Although the Tesla Model X Plaid is 1,020 hp — the Porsche 992 Turbo S (3,615.58 lb) is around 1,775 lb lighter than the Model X Plaid. So the power-to-weight ratio of the Porsche is quite comparable.

The instant torque, Tri-Motor AWD, and the Plaid launch mode (Drag Strip Mode) were too much to handle for the Porsche 992 Turbo S. Tesla Model X Plaid left it fading away in the side-view mirror.

For Porsche enthusiasts out there, this might be painful to look at but it’s still worth a watch — let’s check out.

Video: Porsche 992 Turbo S vs. Tesla Model X Plaid drag race (YouTube: DragTimes)

Results (1/4 mile)

Race # Tesla Model X Plaid 2020 Porsche 992 Turbo S 1 9.770s @ 145.51 mph 10.530s @ 128.02 mph 2 9.785s @ 145.44 mph 10.589s @ 126.32 mph

Tesla Model X Plaid vs. Lamborghini Huracan EVO Drag Race

With an MSRP of $304K, you can buy two Tesla Model X Plaid SUVs (specs and pricing) for the price of one Lamborghini Huracan EVO. Like the Porsche 992, Huracan EVO is also a 5.2L V10 engine AWD car with 630 horsepower to spare.

Huracan EVO is 1,745 lb lighter than the Model X Plaid (5,390 lb), so this should be a good power-to-weight ratio compared to Plaid X’s 1,020 horsepower.

But interestingly this luxury supercar that many idealize as their dream car lost to a family SUV on the dragstrip and with a good margin — a wake-up call for the ICE sportscar makers.

Results (1/4 mile)

Race # Tesla Model X Plaid Lamborghini Huracan EVO 1 9.903s @ 144.84 mph 10.964s @ 129.55 mph 2 9.837s @ 144.44 mph 10.823s @ 130.57 mph

One thing in common looking at the results of both tests is the consistent performance of the Tesla Model X Plaid. It completed all the quarter mile races below 10 seconds at around ~145 mph.

The performance of the Porsche 992 Turbo S was way better than the Lamborghini Huracan EVO. The Porsche did the quarter mile races in less time than the Lambo, so kudos to the Porsche team for being in the second position in this competition overall.

Video: Lamborghini Huracan EVO S vs. Tesla Model X Plaid drag race (YouTube: DragTimes)

An earlier version of this article was originally published by Tesla Oracle. Revised update edited by EVANNEX.

