Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
SAFIRUN
All images courtesy of SAFIRUN

Clean Transport

SAFIRUN Launches Daily Lifestyle App & Marketplace in Rwanda

Published

Rwandese company SAFIRUN, mostly known for pioneering eco-friendly delivery and logistics services in Kigali, has been working on various green-transport solutions for goods and services using electric scooters, electric bikes, and electric vans over the past four years. On the micromobility side, sister firm GURARIDE, a green e-mobility public bike-share (PBS) transport system company, has been scaling up operations in Rwanda. GURARIDE combines smart bikes, electric scooters, and electric bike-sharing in a single app to enable users to choose their ride preference.

GURARIDE wants to take over the first and last mile transport industries across Africa. Another sister firm, SAFI, assembles electric motorcycles and scooters in Rwanda. Its other sister company, SAFI UNIVERSAL LINK, is rolling out its charging station infrastructure as EVPLUGIN in Rwanda. EVPLUGIN is a public EV charging station solutions network company in Africa, with a focus on facilitating the migration from fossil fuel transportation to green electric mobility.

SAFIRUN

SAFIRUN has been carrying deliveries for various merchants using its short code 3040 as well as offering different logistics solutions to local businesses and consumers using its electric fleet. Its new multipurpose smartphone app (Android & iOS) allows users to place service requests, real time delivery tracking, and provide instant service feedback. The services include courier services, food delivery, pharmaceuticals and essentials, groceries, wines, and spirits, parcels delivery, and special or urgent pick-n-drop services.

The SAFIRUN SuperApp wants to help to redefine e-commerce for both customers and different local businesses. Users will have access to over 12 service categories in one single app. The super-app will facilitate the delivery of commodities like food, fashion, and pharmaceuticals, and will also provide a wide range of services ranging from ‘pick-and-drop’ and booking hotels or apartments, to hiring professionals like plumbers, landscapers, and other artisans for both professional and private work.

SAFIRUN

 

The SAFIRUN Super-App is also introducing an in-app cashless money transfer service called the SAFIRUN E-Wallet, where peers or colleagues can exchange virtual money within the app through their registered SAFIRUN accounts in an effort to promote a cashless economy and compliment Covid-19 prevention measures. The company offers reward points that translate into spendable virtual money on every transaction carried out using the SAFIRUN E-Wallet.

During the earlier pilot phases, SAFURUN achieved over 30,000 deliveries and covered more than 26,000 km in just 2 quarters of 2021 while creating 65 jobs. SAFIRUN is eyeing fleet expansion by the end of the second quarter of 2022 with an additional 80 green jobs created by the end of 2022’s second quarter. Aligning its expansion goals with the foreseen demand, SAFIRUN is determined to also prioritize gender inclusion and women empowerment through engagement in delivery and logistics services while also generating new employment opportunities for Rwandan youths.

All images courtesy of SAFIRUN

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Opibus Named “Most Influential Company” For Efforts to Electrify Africa

Opibus, a Swedish-Kenyan technology company that designs, develops, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, has been awarded with a place on...

2 days ago

Clean Power

We Need Humans To Achieve A Just Energy Transition: A Human Transition (Video)

The energy transition is ultimately a human transition. Why do we pioneer technological, financial, and policy innovations? For people. Who drives these innovations? People....

March 17, 2022

Cars

South Africans Want Electric Vehicles — It’s Time For More Automakers To Step Up

South Africa doesn’t have the perfect environment to incentivize global automakers to rush to introduce more electric vehicles. Petrol and diesel vehicles imported from...

January 26, 2022

Clean Transport

BHP To Make A $50 Million Investment In Tanzania’s Kabanga Nickel Mine

The transition to electric mobility is well underway. 2021 saw plug-in vehicles achieving record market shares in major markets. The Tesla Model 3 was...

January 21, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.