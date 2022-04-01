Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Joe Manchin
Image credit: Senator Joe Manchin

Policy & Politics

Joe Manchin Nominates Bill McKibben For Congressional Medal Of Distinction

Joe Manchin has seen the light and promised to mend his ways. Wait! Is that the sound of a dollar bill?

Published

Joe Manchin, the erstwhile senator from West Virginia, surprised his critics today when he announced he has nominated Bill McKibben for the Congressional Medal of Distinction. The announcement was unexpected, since McKibben has recently lambasted Manchin for his relentless pursuit of personal financial gain while serving in office.

McKibben based his remarks on a recent investigative report by the New York Times, which shows “Manchin has devoted his entire career in public service to keeping one particularly filthy power plant in operation, one that uses a low-grade coal mixed with clay called ‘gob.’ He created his business while a state lawmaker in anticipation of the Grant Town plant, which has been the sole customer for his gob for the past 20 years, according to federal data.

At key moments over the years, Mr. Manchin used his political influence to benefit the plant. He urged a state official to approve its air pollution permit, pushed fellow lawmakers to support a tax credit that helped the plant, and worked behind the scenes to facilitate a rate increase that drove up revenue for the plant — and electricity costs for West Virginians.”

McKibben says the report by Times correspondents Christopher Flavelle and Julie Tate “is remarkable in its depiction of a single-mindedly venal human, who obtained his Maserati and his yacht on the wheezing lungs of his constituents.” Ouch!

The Awakening

McKibben’s barbs seem to have hit home. On Friday, April 1, Manchin took to the floor of the Senate to tell his colleagues he has seen the light. His press secretary, Helen Waite, told reporters afterwards the senator came to work in a troubled frame of mind after the New York Times exposé and the McKibben commentary were published. He ensconced himself in his office, calling out occasionally for data on carbon emissions, wastewater pollution, fine particulate matter, and the levels of toxic chemicals in the slag ponds where coal ash is stored.

After several days of intense study, Manchin emerged from his office a changed man. He told staffers he is ashamed and embarrassed by his actions over the years. He muttered something about reimbursing the citizens of West Virginia for their losses. At $1 million per voter, the amount needed would be a drop in the bucket compared to the money the fossil fuel industry has given Manchin in campaign contributions.

“Senator Manchin feels he has misled the people of West Virginia for decades in order to enrich himself,” Waite told the press. He is now personally contacting all the other senator and representatives in Congress to urge them to sever their relations with fossil fuel companies. Manchin himself has removed the CEO of ExxonMobil from his speed dial and placed an order for a Tesla to being making up for his sins.

Manchin Speaks

He has penned an open letter to Bill McKibben thanking the founder of 350.org for showing him the path out of fossil fuel darkness into the green energy light.

“Senator Manchin plans to advocate for a national carbon fee that will level the playing field and drive investment in zero carbon energy such as wind, solar, and geothermal systems. He has written to President Biden to encourage him to use the Defense Production Act to increase the manufacturing of heat pumps and materials to make our homes and office buildings more energy efficient,” Waite says.

He even texted Greta Thunberg to say, “From now on, no more blah, blah, blah from me,” she added.

The Senator has been in touch with his crony, Charles Koch, to ask him to forswear the use of fossil fuels for energy production or to manufacture more of the plastics that are drowning the Earth in petrochemical pollution. Next, he will call on Tyson Foods and others to support plant based foods instead of the inhumane factory farms Americans rely on for their daily ingestion of animal protein.

Waite told reporters the essay by Bill McKibben helped the senator to see there are realistic methods available to achieve a low carbon economy, one which protects the Earth for generations unborn. “Somethings are more important than money,” she said. Manchin himself has often been compared to other great Americans such as Professor Irwin Corey, Madonna, and Charles Nelson Reilly.

For his part, Bill McKibben tells CleanTechnica he is delighted his words have had such an impact. “I don’t much care about awards,” he said, “although the Congressional Medal of Distinction is a high honor, one that I will treasure always.”  When contacted by a CleanTechnica staff writer for a comment about the historical significance of the award, Manchin said, “Go to Helen Waite.” He’s not only West Virginia’s favorite son, he’s also one helluva (wealthy) guy!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

coal conflict of interest coal conflict of interest

Coal

Manchin’s Coal Conflict Of Interest Is Dangerous For The Planet

Manchin blocked the spending bill that contained President Biden’s climate proposals and which had included penalties for power companies that did not reduce their...

23 hours ago
Joe Manchin Joe Manchin

Cars

Manchin Pours Cold Water On America’s Electric Car Dream

Joe Manchin has sunk to new lows in his quest to please his major contributors.

March 16, 2022

Buildings

Op-Ed: Heat Pumps For Freedom, & Other Thoughts From Bill McKibben

Could heat pumps help defeat Putin? Bill McKibben thinks so.

March 2, 2022

Fossil Fuels

Ukraine, Fossil Fuels, Bill McKibben, & You

Fossil fuels make the Earth unfit for human habitation. So why don't we stop using them?

February 28, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.