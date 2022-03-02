Connect with us

Photo courtesy of The Heat Pump Store

Buildings

Op-Ed: Heat Pumps For Freedom, & Other Thoughts From Bill McKibben

Could heat pumps help defeat Putin? Bill McKibben thinks so.

Published

Bill McKibben says heat pumps could help defeat Vladimir Putin. If CleanTechnica has a patron saint, it is McKibben. Surveilled, incarcerated, tailed, harassed, and vilified by stooges for the fossil fuel industry, the founder of 350.org has remained cheerful, focused, and resolute in pursuit of his dream — a world free of the crud and poisons fossil fuels dump into the air, oceans, and land masses of the world every second of every hour of every day. He has been the focus of several articles here at CleanTechnica and written several books, including Oil And Honey that delves into the ways burning fossil fuels contributed to disastrous flooding in his home state of Vermont.

McKibben has a blog called The Crucial Years. Thanks to regular CleanTechnica reader Dan Allard, we were made aware of his latest post, dated February 27, entitled Heat Pumps For Peace And Freedom. We would not presume to alter his text, and so we encourage you to click there for his entire opinion piece to enjoy enlightenment and edification. You’re welcome!

If you just can’t get enough of Bill McKibben, we recently interviewed him on a variety of topics. See:

 
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

