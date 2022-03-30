Connect with us

Opibus Named In TIME’S 100 Most Influential Companies For Its Efforts In Electrifying Africa

Opibus, a Swedish-Kenyan technology company that designs, develops, and deploys electric vehicles tailored for the African continent, has been awarded with a place on TIME’S 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 for its efforts in electrifying Africa. TIME has released the second annual TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list, and Opibus is the first ever African electric mobility company to be listed. The listing is a great recognition of Opibus’ efforts and mission to electrify the African mobility sector.

TIME states that it used solicited nominations across a variety of sectors to assemble the list, notably from its editors, correspondents, and industry experts around the world. It then evaluated each nomination on relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. Opibus is on the list alongside leading global movers in electric transport, such as General Motors, Tesla, Volkswagen, and BYD, which were featured in the annual time.com/100companies. Others featured on the list are companies such as Facebook, Google, Moderna, UPS, Netflix, and Zoom.

“It is a real honour to see the achievements of the Opibus team being recognized for their environmental, economic and social impact on a global stage. Additionally, considering the variety of companies in the category, it is extra rewarding that we are the first electric vehicle company from Africa to be listed.” — Albin Wilson, CMO, Opibus.

TIME’S 100 Most Influential Companies list is an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The list highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world by charting an essential path forward.

It is really great to see a company like Opibus receiving this kind of recognition. Founded in 2017, Opibus became the first company to deliver locally produced electric motorcycles and vehicles in other segments. With nearly 100 employees, Opibus is today the leading developer of electric vehicles in Africa and has one of the largest fleets of electric motorcycles deployed. The company was recently featured in the print issue of National Geographic.

Following extensive research & development coupled with several pilots, Opibus has gained significant traction. Some highlights of its progress include:

  • Local content and supply chain: All locally designed/developed in East Africa with 35% local content
  • Traction: First African electric motorcycles and the biggest fundraiser for electric mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa. Opibus secured $7.5 Million In Funding
  • Mass Transit: The First Locally Designed & Developed Electric Bus In Kenya
  • Electric Mining Vehicles: First Fully Electric African Mining Vehicle
  • Vehicle deployment: 170 vehicles deployed to date
  • Employees: Approx. 100 with strong focus on gender equality. Opibus currently has 40% female employees in all areas.

All images courtesy of Opibus

 

 
