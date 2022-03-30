Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of NREL.

Energy Storage

Greenko Lands Two Deals For India Pumped Hydro Storage Project

Published

India-based renewable energy developer Greenko has signed two deals for its pumped hydropower storage project. 

According to media reports, one of India’s largest industrial conglomerates, Adani Group, recently signed an agreement with Greenko for using the latter’s pumped hydropower storage capacity. Adani will utilize around 6 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity for its industrial complex. 

In another deal, an Indian joint venture company of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel will procure 250 megawatts of round-the-clock renewable energy from Greenko. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (or AM/NS India) will invest in and own a part of the 975 megawatt renewable energy plus storage project in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Last year, ArcelorMittal had announced aggressive plans to boost renewable energy procurement in India. 

AM/NS India will buy this power for a period of 25 years. It will be able to meet 20% of its electricity requirement from this power supply and also enable it to offset 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year. The project is expected to be completed in 2024. 

The project will be eligible for exemption from transmission charges levied on power supplied across states. India’s ministry of power offers this incentive for a period of 25 years to all renewable energy projects commissioned by 30 June 2025. 

Heavy industries in India are increasingly looking to enhance share of renewable energy in their power procurement mix and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Apart from these proactive measures, Indian policy also requires these companies to enhance their renewable energy procurement. The government recently announced that heavy industries like steel, petroleum, and fertilizers would be required to use green hydrogen. 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Canada’s Brookfield Eyes Stake In Indian Solar EPC Company

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management is looking to expand its footprint in India’s renewable energy sector.  According to media reports, Brookfield is looking to acquire...

3 hours ago

Green Economy

Indian Government Plans To Raise $3.3 Billion Through Green Bonds

The Indian government is planning to raise billions of dollars by issuing green bonds to fuel its ambitious renewable energy targets.  According to media...

3 hours ago
Suzuki Crosscage Suzuki Crosscage

Batteries

Suzuki Will Invest $1.3 Billion To Manufacture EVs + Batteries In India

Suzuki will build a new electric vehicle factory in India.

March 22, 2022
Projected shift in aviation fuels 2020-2100 Projected shift in aviation fuels 2020-2100

Aviation

Aviation Demand Forecasting Expert Challenges 2100 Aviation Refueling Scenario

COVID-19 was a discontinuity that fundamentally shifted aviation passenger demand, but the forces are nuanced and geographically distinct.

March 21, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.