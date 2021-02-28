Connect with us

India Plans Green Hydrogen Auctions

India will soon issue tenders for production and procurement of hydrogen from renewable energy sources, India’s minister for renewable energy revealed.

According to media reports, minister RK Singh said that his government is exploring the possibility to conduct the first green hydrogen auction over the next three to four months. The minister for new and renewable energy is in discussions with the ministry for oil and gas as well as fertilisers and steel to introduce a mandate for companies to buy a set minimum quantum of green hydrogen.

At present, fertiliser and steel industries are dependent on ammonia produced from imported natural gas. According to RK Singh, using solar power to produce hydrogen feedstock for ammonia can be economical due to the sharp decline in solar power tariff bids.

The announcement of auctions for the production of green hydrogen comes days after the government announced plans to launch the national green hydrogen mission. Private as well as public sector companies were quick to react to the government’s formal announcement about the mission and announced their collaboration plans with international companies with experience in hydrogen production.

Acme Solar Holdings announced that it will partner with Lhyfe Labs to “research, create, and collaborate for production of green hydrogen.” State-owned Oil India Corporation signed an agreement with Greenstat Norway to set up a centre of excellence in hydrogen.

The centre of excellence will focus on research and transfer of hydrogen storage and fuel cells technology to R&D institutions in Norway and India. The centre will also develop industry codes and standards and best practices for safe hydrogen usage.

Related: Green Hydrogen — Where Is It Useful? Where Is It Not?

 
 
An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

