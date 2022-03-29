Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CATL Kirin Battery
CATL Kirin Battery, image credit: CATL via CnEVPost

Batteries

CATL Kirin Battery Has 13% More Energy Density Than 4680 Cells

CATL unveils its 3rd generation cell-to-pack Kirin battery.

Published

 

Sometimes it’s hard to remember the world is only 12 years into the EV revolution. Just like the heady days when computer chips were improving so rapidly that the computer you bought today was obsolete by the time you got it home, electric cars are improving so fast, we need a scorecard to keep up with the changes. According to reports, Tesla Model Ys being produced in Grünhdeide, Germany are using the new 4680 format battery cells. Yet recently at the China EV 100 forum, Wu Kai, chief scientist for CATL, said his company’s new Kirin battery packs 13% more power than a battery pack using 4680 cells, according to ChEVPost.

The CATL Kirin Battery

It’s not that the individual battery cells are more powerful, it’s that CATL’s third generation cell to pack technology squeezes more power into the same space occupied by a 4680 battery pack. The secret is in the packaging, not a new breakthrough in battery chemistry. Wu said the Kirin battery leads the industry in system weight, energy density, and volumetric energy density. “We have analyzed the range distribution of passenger cars in the last three years and found that consumers’ quest for long range is still a trend,” he added.

According to AutoEvolution, CATL and Tesla are having some friendly (we assume) competition. When Tesla announced recently it would have a 1.6 million kilometer battery, CATL announced it would have a 2 million kilometer battery.

Wu had another bit of news for the conference. He stated that the company is close to releasing new non-thermal diffusion technology it says prevents fires thanks to directional thermal conductivity properties. The battery packs using this technology will will have a range of 1,000 kilometers and are expected to be available in 2023.

The Takeaway

AuotEvolution claims Tesla Model Y customers in the US are cancelling their orders and re-ordering in hopes their cars will be built with the new 4680 battery cells. We expect that sort of silliness to become fairly common, as EV customers vie to have the latest and greatest technology available.

Which reminds us of something Elon used to tell people years ago when they asked when the best time to buy a Tesla was. “Today,” was his standard answer, explaining that Teslas are always adding new updates that are incorporated into the production process almost on a daily basis. “The best Tesla ever made is the one coming off the assembly line right now,” he said.

Maybe by 2030, the pace of technological change in the world or EVs will have slowed down a bit, but for the rest of this decade, the improvements will be coming thick and fast. We encourage readers not to wait. The best time to join the EV revolution is today. If you snooze, you will lose out on the joy of driving emissions free. Buy an electric car. Drive happy!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Stellantis LG ES logo Stellantis LG ES logo

Batteries

Stellantis Will Partner With LG To Build A Battery Factory In Canada

Stellantis and LGES will build a new battery factory in Ontario.

5 days ago
CATL battery pack CATL battery pack

Batteries

CATL Plans $5 Billion Battery Factory In North America, But Where?

CATL is looking to build a new battery factory in North America.

March 22, 2022
CATL EVOGO battery swap system CATL EVOGO battery swap system

Cars

CATL EVOGO Battery Swap System Introduced In China

CATL has introduced its EVOGO battery swap system designed to conquer range anxiety and lower the financial barriers to EV ownership.

January 18, 2022
CATL Batteries Tesla CATL Batteries Tesla

Batteries

CATL Warns On Solid-State Batteries, Sees Supply Shortfall Ahead

CATL warns investors its expansion plans may not keep up with demand and that advanced solid-state batteries won't be commercially available until 2035 --...

January 17, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.