Electrify America Wants To Reinvent The Rest Stop

Electrify America has a new vision for some of the future of charging stations, convenience stores, and rest stops that should help ease the general public’s transition to electric cars. The company hopes that this new, customer-focused design “evolution” will exceed late adopters’ expectations and help improve the hands-on charging experience for the customer.

By introducing a project it’s calling “The Charging Station of the Future, Today” (emphasis theirs), Electrify America aims to add new design and comfort elements to customer waiting areas. These include amenities like solar canopies and awnings for shade, but extend to other customer-focused services like TVs, reading lounges, and more “traditional” convenience stores at select locations. And, not for nothing, it kind of looks like the San Francisco concept art has a gym (?) up there.

Electrify America Lounge – San Francisco

“Electrify America will be reinventing the look and feel at many of our charging stations to meet and exceed the expectations of customers moving from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric lifestyle,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “These new designs will help elevate the charging experience for our customers, building on the foundation of our ultra-fast and reliable coast-to-coast network.”

The company plans to showcase this transition with installation in 2022 and 2023 in select new flagship charging facilities in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego and Beverly Hills, California and in New York within Manhattan and Brooklyn. Currently Electrify America has flagship charging stations located in Baker, California and Santa Clara, California. You can see more renders of the proposed “flagship facilities” in their full “vision” deck, which you can download here.

“The momentum moving us closer to an electric transportation system is accelerating with consumers finding more and more choices of EVs from virtually every manufacturer,” Palazzo said. “Our customer research shows the need to transition to a more inviting charging experience that accommodates the human experience with waiting areas and other conveniences.”

As far as I’m concerned, if the charging stations are half as nice as these then I’ll be happy to stop for an hour or two on a long trip, even though you really don’t have to do that kind of thing anymore. That’s just me, though — but I’m a sucker for anything “premium” these days (some sciatic nerve pain will do that to you), so I’ll leave the final verdict to you guys. Is this someplace you’d like to stop and chill while you charge up? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

Source | Images: Electrify America.

Advertisement