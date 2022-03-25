Connect with us

BMW i4 and iX electric cars

America’s First 5G Connected Car is Here – And It’s Electric!

T-Mobile: BMW’s all-electric iX and i4 are America’s first 5G connected cars.

BMW is introducing America’s first 5G connected cars, the all-electric BMW iX and BMW i4 sports sedan. The pair will be powered by T-Mobile’s new “Magenta Drive for BMW” service plan as part of a long-term agreement with T-Mobile to bring unlimited calling and 5G data to select BMW vehicles.

“Cars are transitioning from just a mode of transportation to an extension of home and work,” reads T-Mobile’s press release. “People on the go are depending on premium connectivity more than ever to power personalized in-car experiences and entertainment.”

To that end, Magenta Drive for BMW offers iX and i4 drivers unlimited data that turns their car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, connects to all their in-car devices, and offers unlimited voice and VOIP calling – all at super-fast speeds.

“In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership,” said Callie Field, President of the T-Mobile Business Group that inked the deal. “In another 5G first, we’ve delivered America’s first 5G connected cars, and we’re honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles’ connectivity to T-Mobile.”

Magenta Drive for BMW claims customers will have access to 5G coverage across 96 percent of America’s Interstate Highway miles, and will offer the service to BMW iX and i4 buyers for approx. $20/mo.

As for the BMW iX itself, the car has been making waves ever since a color-changing BMW iX wowed show-goers earlier this year at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas. You can see that concept car “in action”, below, and let us know what you think some of the pros and cons of a 5G-connected car might be in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Color-changing BMW iX Flow

Source | Images: BMW, via T-Mobile.

 
