Shell Is Offering Tesla & Other EV Subscriptions In Germany

Shell oil company is offering Tesla and other EV subscriptions in Germany. This is something that we haven’t really seen an oil company do before, and I like it. I’ve said before that oil and gas companies need to evolve if they want to survive the eventual EV revolution. This isn’t to say that Shell is 100% a purely good company, but it’s making progress.

In Germany, Shell launched its Shell Recharge Auto Subscription, where a customer chooses their desired EV and can order it without a down payment, the final installment, or a starting fee. Shell noted that the monthly rates include the costs of factory freight, maintenance, seasonal tires, road tax, and comprehensive insurance. There’s an additional one-off admission fee of €89 along with the monthly rate. Charging costs and other operating materials (such as an EV home charger, I assume) are not included.

Shell also noted that this is a cooperation between Shell and Fleetpool, one of the largest providers of mobility solutions in Germany. To qualify, Germans must have a positive Schutzgemeinschaft für allgemeine Kreditsicherung report (Schufa report), which is a credit report, must be 21 years old, and must show a copy of their identification card and driver’s license along with banking information from a member state of the European Union. Customers can choose from several electric vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Fiat 500e icon, Renault Zoe Intense, Mercedes EQA, and more.

For Tesla and Porsche lovers, you’ll find that your dream EVs are on the list. At the time of this writing, the listings showed three Teslas, two Porsches, and the prices for each. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at €599 per month and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range starts at €729 per month. The Tesla Model Y Long Range starts at €859. There’s also a Porsche Taycan which starts at €1,790. The Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at €1,890.

 
Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla's mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

