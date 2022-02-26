New Fiat 500 Wins GQ City Car of the Year, MG4 Electric Hatchback — EV News Today

There’s been plenty of hot electric vehicle, EV charging, and battery news in the past week. Scroll down below for a long list of stories, from new electric cars to EVs winning car awards to wireless EV charging to sustainable lithium mining, there’s much to chew on.
Electric Car News
New Fiat 500 has been named City Car of the Year at the 2022 GQ Car Awards — taking Fiat’s first-ever fully-electric car tally of awards up to 25
California passes 1-million mark for cumulative sales of electric vehicles: BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs
ŠKODA ENYAQ iV family’s range and comfort enhanced thanks to new software
Next challenge for the Audi RS Q e-tron in Abu Dhabi
Faraday Future unveils first production-intent FF 91 EV manufactured at its Hanford, California plant
Tesla Model X Plaid proves itself as the world’s quickest and most powerful SUV (video)
DHL reduces emissions by deploying solar panels on vehicle fleet
DHL global forwarding launches GoGreen Plus Service to reduce emissions in air freight
AB Volvo publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
Smoovit launches smart deliveries to Gothenburg City
Renault Scenic name to return on new electric SUV
New 2022 MG4 teased as electric hatchback
EV Charging News
WiTricity unveils plans for aftermarket wireless EV charging solution
Toyota to provide bZ4X customers with DC fast charger access through EVgo
EVgo continues network expansion and push for “Electric for All” in EV charging with new fast charging station in Seattle
EVgo releases best practices document for EV charging infrastructure public funding ahead of federal funds being released to state Departments of Transportation (DOTs)
Siemens and Nexii unveil sustainable and cost-effective electric vehicle charging prototype for faster EV infrastructure deployment
Wireless v. wired charging for EVs: why the efficiency is comparable
EV Battery News
Softbank-backed Ola Electric plans 50 GWh India battery plant in EV push
Second-life battery solutions — TIER and vertical values partner up to extend battery lifespan
BMW Group joins sustainable lithium mining project in Chile
QuantumScape expands to Asia-Pacific region with new R&D center in Japan
Research, Policy, & Politics
EPA settles with Tesla over Clean Air Act violations at Fremont plant; $275,000 penalty
U.S. Department of Energy announces $44 million to develop technologies that sustainably increase domestic critical elements supplies
CARB approves new requirements to further reduce air pollution from transport refrigeration units and advance California’s climate goals
Nexeon licenses silicon material technology to accelerate adoption
Other
Chinese EV demand drives new factory for Japan wire maker
Taiwan’s UMC to build $5 billion chip plant in Singapore
Could tech startups become community-owned co-ops?
How nanoplastics enter the human body