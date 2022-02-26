Connect with us

New 500 wins City Car of the Year at GQ Car Awards 2022 Image Fiat 500 Electric Image Fiat 500 Electric

Cars

New Fiat 500 Wins GQ City Car of the Year, MG4 Electric Hatchback — EV News Today

Published

There’s been plenty of hot electric vehicle, EV charging, and battery news in the past week. Scroll down below for a long list of stories, from new electric cars to EVs winning car awards to wireless EV charging to sustainable lithium mining, there’s much to chew on.

Electric Car News

New Fiat 500 has been named City Car of the Year at the 2022 GQ Car Awards — taking Fiat’s first-ever fully-electric car tally of awards up to 25

California passes 1-million mark for cumulative sales of electric vehicles: BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs

ŠKODA ENYAQ iV family’s range and comfort enhanced thanks to new software

Next challenge for the Audi RS Q e-tron in Abu Dhabi

Faraday Future unveils first production-intent FF 91 EV manufactured at its Hanford, California plant

Tesla Model X Plaid proves itself as the world’s quickest and most powerful SUV (video)

Aerial view of the 6-seat configuration of the Tesla Model X luxury SUV. Image courtesy of Tesla.

DHL reduces emissions by deploying solar panels on vehicle fleet

DHL global forwarding launches GoGreen Plus Service to reduce emissions in air freight

AB Volvo publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Smoovit launches smart deliveries to Gothenburg City

Renault Scenic name to return on new electric SUV

New 2022 MG4 teased as electric hatchback

EV Charging News

Tesla Model 3 with WiTricity wireless charging.

WiTricity unveils plans for aftermarket wireless EV charging solution

Toyota to provide bZ4X customers with DC fast charger access through EVgo

EVgo continues network expansion and push for “Electric for All” in EV charging with new fast charging station in Seattle

EVgo releases best practices document for EV charging infrastructure public funding ahead of federal funds being released to state Departments of Transportation (DOTs)

Siemens and Nexii unveil sustainable and cost-effective electric vehicle charging prototype for faster EV infrastructure deployment

Wireless v. wired charging for EVs: why the efficiency is comparable

EV Battery News

European Commission set to grant EIT InnoEnergy 10 million euros to bridge growing skills gap across battery value chain (PDF)

Softbank-backed Ola Electric plans 50 GWh India battery plant in EV push

Second-life battery solutions — TIER and vertical values partner up to extend battery lifespan

BMW Group joins sustainable lithium mining project in Chile

QuantumScape expands to Asia-Pacific region with new R&D center in Japan

Research, Policy, & Politics

EPA settles with Tesla over Clean Air Act violations at Fremont plant; $275,000 penalty

U.S. Department of Energy announces $44 million to develop technologies that sustainably increase domestic critical elements supplies

CARB approves new requirements to further reduce air pollution from transport refrigeration units and advance California’s climate goals

Nexeon licenses silicon material technology to accelerate adoption

Other

Chinese EV demand drives new factory for Japan wire maker

Taiwan’s UMC to build $5 billion chip plant in Singapore

Could tech startups become community-owned co-ops?

How nanoplastics enter the human body

 
