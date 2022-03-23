Alfa Romeo Opens Order Books on Launch Edition Tonale Hybrid

Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo has announced that the order books for its all-new Tonale hybrid have officially opened, and that the “special Launch Edition” be exclusively available as a hybrid boasting a comprehensive equipment package.

As we’ve seen with other launch specials, the Alfa Romeo Tonale Special Edition comes loaded up with goodies, from a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes with glossy red calipers, adaptive LED Matrix headlights, a 10.25″ infotainment touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G capability for OTA updates, and GPS navigation in a fully digital instrument cluster. A “sporty” leather steering wheel, aluminum gearshift paddles, and automatic tailgate round out the options.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Launch Interior

So, cool – the new Alfa Romeo SUV is a hybrid … but it’s not the plug-in hybrid you (read: I) might have been expecting. That highly-anticipated PHEV is still a few months away, leaving the the Tonale “special Launch Edition” with … let’s say “lesser” hybrid configuration. This setup makes use of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder ICE engine sending 128 HP through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. An integrated 48V electric motor produces an extra 20 HP and 55 Nm (approx. 40 lb-ft) of torque.

And, frankly, the green is a stunner.

Following the launch edition, the Tonale will be available (in Italy, at least) in Super, Sprint, Ti, and Veloce trims, which mostly mirrors the current range of the Giulia and Stelvio. Pricing of the Alfa Romeo Tonale Special Launch Edition hybrid is €39,000 (about $42,900, US), with European deliveries expected to begin late spring, and US deliveries set to start late this year/early 2023.

What do you guys think? Is this compact, sporty hybrid crossover finally going to give Alfa a winner in the US? In Europe? With gas prices shooting up, I imagine the PHEV and (probably in the works as I type this) BEV versions will be the hot sellers – but Alfa people have always been a bit weird (to this Lancia guy, anyway), so who knows? You might, so scroll on down to the comments and tell us!

Source | Images: Alfa Romeo, via Carscoops.

