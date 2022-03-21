Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

The EV Battery Production Chain — Insights from Deep in the Industry

Published

We’re digging deeper and deeper into the EV battery industry and EV battery supply chains. In this Cleantech Talk episode, I interviewed Sebastian Lange, Vice President of Film Division at Brueckner Group, about the EV battery market, EV battery components, and EV battery component production equipment. Listen in for deep insights on the global and US EV battery markets.

As some background, Brueckner Group USA is a family-owned equipment and machine manufacturer whose global headquarters are in Germany. The company has a revenue of about $1 billion a year. In the EV space, Brueckner Group designs and builds production lines for battery separator films. (It also does this for products outside the battery industry, like flexible packaging and shrink film.)

Battery separator film production forecast for Europe. Image courtesy of Brueckner Group.

“To give you a better idea of what we talk about, imagine walking down a football field — that’s probably the length of a smaller film production line we supply to the industry. The biggest can reach a footprint of 500 by 200 ft,” Sebastian tells me.

Battery separator film production line design. Image courtesy of Brueckner Group.

“When we talk about battery separators for lithium-ion batteries as used in today’s EVs, we usually speak about a ceramic coated wet PE processed porous film. It is an extruded UHMW PE film that was blended with a plasticizer that after a biaxial orientation of the film is extracted and creates cavaties in the film — so the film is porous. Now it has the ability to let ions pass through in a defined rate while still being non-conductive.” Got all that? We don’t get so technical in the interview, so don’t be intimidated, but for those of you who are truly deep techies and engineers, those are the details.

Image courtesy of Brueckner Group.

I spent a lot of time trying to get a sense of how the EV battery market — and this subset of the market — is evolving in the US and Europe. Sebastian noted that there are about 270 GWh of battery cell production capacity planned in Europe this year and about twice as much by 2025. Battery cell production plans for the US indicate ~400 GWh of new capacity by the end of 2025. Now we’re going to get into the weeds a bit, but there’s a key point it’s all leading to.

“So, now, let’s do the math: current technology in lithium-ion battery technology requires about 10 sqm of battery separator for each 1 kWh, which means 10 million sqm per 1 GWh.

“One BSF production lines has probably a yield of 100–160 Mio sqm per year depending on configuration. (Film width of up to 6.6m or 22 ft.) That means you can supply a cell factory with 10–16 GWh with one separator production line.

“As CleanTechnica recently reported, there are 13 new EV battery factories planned in the USA on top of those running already. Based on the announcements and current capacity, we would see a cell manufacturing capacity of close to 400 GWh by the end of 2025. That’s a consumption of 4bn sqm separator each year. Which is by the way approx. a $1-2 bn market.

“Now please understand that the current separator industry and its plants sit in China, South Korea, Japan and early stage in Europe, which is already reserved for the EU battery plants supported by governments and the European car industry.

“Up to now the US has barely any domestic capacity for the separator you would need for common EV and consumer electronics. Which makes me wonder where all those big gigafactories that are coming up will source their supplies from. Ultimately, this will lead to an unhealthy dependency with geopolitical strings attached.”

We’ve talked at length the past few years about the need for more lithium and nickel mining and processing, especially domestically, for EV battery cells. It seems like the same issue and lack of long-term planning exists in the realm of battery separator contracts and manufacturing.

The bulk of the industry is based in Japan, China, and South Korea. These markets are capitalizing on the fast-growing EV industry and are focused on continued dominance of battery separator film production unless more businesses decide to focus on localized production in the US and Europe. Consider this a call to action.

“As of right now,” Sebastian Lange told me, “I would say that there are already hundreds of lines out there in the market, and more than 90% is located in the Far East.”

For much more on these topics, listen to the full podcast interview via the embedded SoundCloud player above or on your favorite podcast network: AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

green energy Alabama solar Mercedes-Benz EV battery green energy Alabama solar Mercedes-Benz EV battery

Batteries

Heads Explode As Red State Dives Headlong Into Green Energy

Alabama is poised to kick its solar output into high gear, and the global auto maker Mercedes-Benz can take part of the credit.

18 mins ago
Rivian Rivian

Cars

Georgia Tells Rivian: You Can’t Sell Electric Trucks Here

The State of Georgia will not let Rivian sell its electric vehicles directly to its customers within the state. There were initially two bills...

5 hours ago

Clean Power

California Solar Energy — Attacks on Solar Net Metering, Rooftop Solar’s Many Benefits

There have been attacks on solar net metering for a decade or more, due to the fact that net metering shifts revenue and profit...

13 hours ago
Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries

Batteries

Can Tesla Meet 2022 Goals For In-House Battery Production?

Lithium-ion batteries are the storage technology of choice in state-of-the-art EVs, leading to a substantial growth in global battery production. But, as with any...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.