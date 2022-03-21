Ford Confirms EPA’s F-150 Lightning Range Ratings for All Models

It looks like Ford F-150 Lightning customers will benefit from Ford’s efforts to over-deliver on its initial range estimates when the trucks start to reach buyers this spring. The upcoming electric pickup has completed the final rounds of EPA testing and the results should bring a smile or two to the Blue Oval faithful.

As we reported last week, Ford F-150 Lightning customers who opt for XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery will receive an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles, while F-150 Lightning Platinum buyers will have to “settle” for an EPA-estimated range of “just” 300 miles, owing to that model’s extra mass and its impact on overall efficiency.

The “base” Lightning Pro work trucks – the ones with that sub-$40K price tag – will ship with the 230 mile standard battery, but it’s worth noting that fleet customers have the option to purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro, which beat Ford’s initial target of 300 miles by a full 20 miles (almost 7%, which is huge).

Ford seems pretty proud of their accomplishment. “We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers.” said Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning.

You can check out Ford’s official goals vs. the EPA’s final range rating in this table, below …

F-150 Lightning (Targeted EPA-estimated Range) F-150 Lightning (Final EPA-estimated Range) F-150 Lightning Pro SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Pro SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Pro ER (Fleet only): 300 miles F-150 Lightning Pro ER (Fleet only): 320 miles F-150 Lightning XLT SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning XLT SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning XLT ER: 300 miles F-150 Lightning XLT ER: 320 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat ER: 300 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat ER: 320 miles F-150 Lightning Platinum: 280 miles F-150 Lightning Platinum: 300 miles

… then let us know what you think of the Ford F-150 Lightning’s official range ratings in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Will they be enough to get you to drop your Cybertruck reservation? Will these numbers drive Lordstown stock even lower? Boost Rivian? You tell us!

