Super Exciting EV Charging News, Koreans Super-Charge Electric Car Market — EV News Today

EV Charging News

Volvo Cars explores electric vehicle charging network at U.S. Starbucks stores. “Volvo Car USA and Starbucks are collaborating to establish the first public electric-vehicle charging network at the coffee company’s U.S. stores beginning this summer, powered by ChargePoint.

“Volvo Car USA will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company’s Seattle headquarters. Plans include a charging location about every 100 miles, well within the battery range of most electric vehicles.”

PG&E and Ford collaborate on bidirectional electric vehicle charging technology in customers’ homes. “Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Ford Motor Company announced a collaboration exploring how Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV)—the first commercially available light-duty truck with bidirectional charging technology—can interact with the electric grid and provide electric reliability benefits to PG&E customers.

“One in five EVs in the country are on the road in PG&E’s service area of Northern and Central California, where customers are often early adopters of new clean energy technologies.

“PG&E and Ford will test the F-150 Lightning and its Intelligent Backup Power bidirectional charging capabilities in providing backup power for customers’ homes in PG&E’s service area. Intelligent Backup Power, making its debut on the F-150 Lightning, gives customers the ability to use bidirectional power technology from their all-electric truck to provide up to 10 days of power to their homes during an outage, depending on home energy usage. The first installations of Ford’s Intelligent Backup Power are beginning in spring 2022, supported by Sunrun as Ford’s preferred installation partner.”

EVgo energizes new station at Wawa in Philadelphia, bringing EVgo chargers to 6 stores across the convenience retailer’s chain

EVgo announces timing of 4th quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results conference call

Wallbox to showcase its consumer and fleet charging products at NADA 2022

Wallbox announces strong 4th quarter and full year 2021 financial results

Electric Car News

Koreans super-charge electric car market as demand surges in response to record fuel prices. “As fuel prices rocket, Auto Trader — the UK’s largest automotive marketplace, with 64 million monthly visits — is seeing a resurgence in consumer demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on its marketplace, with the volume of enquiries for both new and used EVs reaching record levels over the weekend. But as the electric revolution gathers pace, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace’s data shows that it is Kia and Hyundai that have been the most successful brands to make the transition to electric, leaving their premium European counterparts lagging in the popularity stakes.

“The proportion of electric cars viewed on Auto Trader had dropped from a high of 26% in late September 2021 when the fuel crisis took hold, to just 16% in February. However, since prices at the pumps started to spike, so too has consumer interest, with new EVs now accounting for more than one in five (22%) of all new advert views, whilst the volume of enquiries sent to retailers through Auto Trader shot up at the weekend (12th – 13th March), to an all-time high of 30.7%. In just a week, the volume of advert views for new EVs has increased 30% (rolling 7-day average).”

VinFast and NAS Academy welcome more than 5,000 candidates for ‘Go Boundless’ contest

Gogoro introduces new SSmartcore technology platform for two-wheel vehicles; integrates LTE, over-the-air updates and more

High-end electric vehicle brand VOYAH officially lands in Norway

Thiago charges ahead with new electric MG

Volkswagen and Ford expand collaboration on MEB electric platform

Ford takes bold steps toward all-electric future in Europe; 7 new connected EVs support plans to sell 600K+ EVs annually by 2026

SAIC-GM-Wuling aims to double NEV sales

£300 off any new Polaris Youth model this Easter, Find your local Polaris dealers on the Polaris Britain website here

Rental car giants embark on electric after pandemic bonanza

Autonomy partners with Equifax to drive pioneering electric vehicle subscription service

ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup gets more international profile in 2022

Electric Buses, Electric Double-Deck Motorcoaches

Another contract for Solaris Trollino 24 — 16 vehicles will go to the Slovak capital

Electric double deck motorcoach travels cross-country using public charger

ABC Companies travels on cross-country road trip aboard electric double-deck motorcoach

Electric Trucks & Vans

Test vehicle of the next-generation eCanter unveiled for the first time

Romeo Power and Wrightspeed announce “Powertrain in a Crate™” to safely repower school buses, transit buses and certain medium- and heavy-duty trucks into zero-emission electric vehicles

Renault Trucks to add two electric trucks to lineup by 2023

Renault Trucks T and C electric trucks in the E-Tech range

Renault Trucks and Geodis join forces to develop a new electric truck adapted to urban logistics

Renault Trucks renews partnership with the World Food Programme, providing assistance to trucks carrying humanitarian aid

Lion Electric announces partnerships with leading upfitters and new truck applications at NTEA Work Truck Week 2022

SEA Electric reveals SV6 EV: A step van game-changer at WTW2022

EV Battery News

Jaguar Land Rover partners with Pramac to create zero-emissions charging unit using second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries

Mercedes-Benz EV ramp-up: new battery plant sets stage for EQS SUV production in the U.S.

Exide Industries to collaborate with SVOLT for lithium-ion cell manufacturing

Mercedes reveals battery recycling plans for the USA & China

Europe’s EV gigafactory capacity pipeline grows 6-fold to 789.2 GWh to 2030; Berlin summit to dissect battery megatrend

Keliber says studies show its lithium hydroxide will have smaller carbon footprint than most of the competition

Sion Power demonstrates more than 2500 cycles in Licerion® rechargeable battery technology

Rock Tech Lithium signs memorandum of understanding with Romanian government

Clean Air & EPA Policy News

EPA restores New Mexico’s authority to set and enforce clean vehicle standards

EPA returns authority to Colorado to limit pollution from cars and trucks

Electric Aviation News

Lilium, NetJets and FlightSafety International

VFS hosts first hydrogen aviation symposium in U.S

Autonomous Vehicles

Scantinel Photonics demonstrates world first full solid state parallelized FMCW 5D+ LiDAR system

BMW Group, Qualcomm, and Arriver to form long-lasting strategic cooperation for joint development of automated driving software solutions

Aeva becomes first FMCW 4D LiDAR on NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous vehicle platform

Autonomous vehicles … road safety charity says education will ensure we remain in the right lane

Beginning in the summer of 2022, Audi will become the first manufacturer to transform the automobile into an experience platform for virtual reality

Marine

Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed

Introducing the Alfa Laval E-PowerPack — a game-changing advance in marine sustainability

Other

Audi joins Spoke Safety, Qualcomm, Commsignia to help protect bicyclists through connected technology

Liebherr and Tula join research activities: New study on heavy machinery confirms significant reductions in greenhouse gases and NOX emissions with Tula’s dDSF technology

Study finds Tula dDSF software reduced NOx 41% and CO2 9.5% in Leibherr D966 diesel

Aberdeen City Council and bp sign joint venture agreement to develop city hydrogen hub

Advent Technologies announces availability of next-generation HT-PEM MEAs

